Vuja Dé Digital Wins Two Prestigious Agency Awards: MediaPost Performance Media & Marketing Award and Gold Drum Award

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vuja Dé Digital, a leading digital performance marketing agency, has been recognized with two premier industry awards. They were awarded top honors in the Performance Media & Marketing category for the MediaPost Planning and Buying Creative Media Awards, and the Gold Drum Award for Marketing Americas 2024. Both prestigious awards were presented at recent events in New York City.

Through innovative media strategies and targeted advertising campaigns, the awards recognize the agency's groundbreaking work and underscores the agency's commitment to promoting accessible healthcare solutions in partnership with Exer Urgent Care.

On behalf of Exer Urgent Care, Vuja De Digital effectively communicated the benefits of urgent care services to a diverse audience, driving awareness and engagement through a variety of media channels. By leveraging targeted messaging, dynamic ad placements, and data-driven insights, the agency successfully connected individuals with the quality care they deserve, closer to home.

“We are honored to have received both the Gold Drum Award and the MediaPost Performance Media and Marketing Award recently in New York City;” said Kelly Maguire, co-founder of Vuja Dé Digital.

“This recognition is a testament to the talented work and dedication of our team, as well as the visionary leadership at Exer Urgent Care and the invaluable partnership with Keen Decision Systems,” said Todd Juneau, Vuja Dé Digital’s other co-founder.

The recognition of Vuja Dé Digital’s achievements not only celebrates excellence in media and campaign strategy, but also highlights the broader impact on the healthcare ecosystem. By supporting the growth and visibility of Exer Urgent Care, the agency has contributed to:

• Reducing strain on emergency departments

• Improving access to timely healthcare services

• Enhancing patient experiences through convenient care options

• Lowering overall healthcare costs for individuals and communities

As Vuja Dé Digital celebrates these prestigious awards, the journey toward accessible healthcare is far from over. The agency remains committed to driving positive change in partnership with Exer Urgent Care and other healthcare innovators, ensuring that every individual has access to the care they need, when and where they need it most.

For more information about Vuja Dé Digital and the award-winning Exer Urgent Care campaign, please visit https://vujadedigital.com/work/exer-urgent-care/.

