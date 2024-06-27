Founder Quinlan Hamann

New Downtown Phoenix Coffee Shop Cactus Cloud Cafe Opening This Weekend

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PHOENIX, Arizona - Coffee aficionados and urban dwellers alike have reason to celebrate as Cactus Cloud Cafe proudly announces the grand opening of its new establishment in downtown Phoenix on June 29th. Nestled in the heart of the city at 111 W Monroe St, you can find the coffee shop on the ground floor of the iconic Monroe Building. Cactus Cloud Cafe promises to be a haven for those seeking exceptional coffee, delectable snacks, and a vibrant community space.

To celebrate a new era of coffee culture, a ground opening celebration will be held on June 29th, 2024, at 6 p.m., giving customers the opportunity to experience Cactus Cloud Café for the first time.

Founded by local Phoenician and esteemed barista, Quinlan Hamann, Cactus Cloud Cafe is the culmination of over a decade of passion and dedication to the art of coffee. Having immersed himself in the city's culinary landscape, Quinlan honed his skills over 12 years at the beloved Hava Java, the oldest coffee shop in Phoenix.

"We are thrilled to bring Cactus Cloud Cafe to downtown Phoenix," says Quinlan Hamann, Managing Partner and Lead Barista. "Our mission is simple: to provide the community with exceptional coffee, delicious food, and a warm, inviting atmosphere. We're excited to serve the downtown area and become a cornerstone of the community."

Quinlan places great emphasis on creating a welcoming environment for patrons, striving to make each visit a personalized experience. "At Cactus Cloud Cafe, we believe in the power of hospitality," Hamann explains. "We aim to make every guest feel like part of the family by knowing their name and their drink of choice. It's about more than just serving coffee; it's about creating connections and making people feel truly at home."

Cactus Cloud Cafe is more than just a coffee shop; it's a hub for creativity, connection, and collaboration. In addition to serving premium coffee and gourmet bites, the cafe will also play host to a variety of community events, including chess nights, art exhibits, live music performances, and much more.

"We envision Cactus Cloud Cafe as more than just a place to grab your morning brew," Quinlan continues. "It's a space where people can come together, share ideas, and build lasting relationships. Whether you're here for a quick cup of joe or to enjoy one of our community events, everyone is welcome at Cactus Cloud Cafe."

Cactus Cloud Café will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting July 1st. For more information, visit Cactus Cloud Cafe online at www.cactuscloudcafe.com or give them a follow on social media @cactuscloudcafe.