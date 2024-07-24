Flottweg Sludge Dewatering and Thickening Decanters Featured at Ohio OneWater Event

Numerous centrifuges are used worldwide in a wide variety of wastewater treatment applications in sewage treatment plants.

Flottweg will demonstrate optimum dewatering rate that leads to considerable savings in transport and disposal costs.

SANDUSKY, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flottweg has developed a unique centrifuge concept specifically designed for the highly efficient dewatering of sewage sludge: The Flottweg Xelletor Series combines the most recent technologies and know-how from sludge dewatering.

Flottweg will demonstrate its expertise about dewatering and thickening centrifuges at the Ohio OneWater Conference on August 5-8, 2024 at the Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Sandusky, OH.

Sewage plant operators use Flottweg decanter centrifuges at various stages of wastewater treatment to dewater and thicken sewage sludge. Sludge dewatering and thickening reduce the volume of sludge produced. After the sewage sludge is dewatered with a decanter, it can be reused or disposed of in various ways—such as agricultural use, incineration, or landfill.

Thanks to decades of experience and consistent further development, Flottweg achieves an optimum dewatering rate for each type of sludge. This leads to considerable savings in transport and disposal costs.

"In order to transport, recycle, dispose, or incinerate dewatered sludge, it is essential that the sludge has a high dry solids content,” says Flottweg subject matter expert Michael Stone. “Further important factors are the economical use of polymers, water, and energy as well as reduced wear. All these success factors have been taken into account at Flottweg since the early 1970s.”

The result of this continuous development is the Flottweg C-series HTS Decanter®. They are used in sludge dewatering for flow rates from 5 to 180 m³/h. Flottweg has developed a unique centrifuge concept specifically for the high-level dewatering of sewage sludge—the Flottweg Xelletor series. This centrifuge series combines the latest technologies and know-how from the field of sludge dewatering.

One Water Ohio is a joint effort between Ohio Water Environment Association and the Ohio Section of the American Water Works Association to hold training events for Ohio's Water Professionals. One Water Ohio holds a four day technical conference in the summer for 1,600+ attendees and 200+ exhibitors as well as a one day Government & Regulatory Affairs Workshop each March.