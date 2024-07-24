Flottweg Sludge Dewatering and Thickening Decanters Featured at Ohio OneWater Event

Numerous centrifuges are used worldwide in a wide variety of wastewater treatment applications in sewage treatment plants.

Numerous centrifuges are used worldwide in a wide variety of wastewater treatment applications in sewage treatment plants.

Flottweg will demonstrate optimum dewatering rate that leads to considerable savings in transport and disposal costs.

In order to transport, recycle, dispose, or incinerate dewatered sludge, it is essential that the sludge has a high dry solids content.”
— Michael Stone

SANDUSKY, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flottweg has developed a unique centrifuge concept specifically designed for the highly efficient dewatering of sewage sludge: The Flottweg Xelletor Series combines the most recent technologies and know-how from sludge dewatering.

Flottweg will demonstrate its expertise about dewatering and thickening centrifuges at the Ohio OneWater Conference on August 5-8, 2024 at the Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Sandusky, OH.

Sewage plant operators use Flottweg decanter centrifuges at various stages of wastewater treatment to dewater and thicken sewage sludge. Sludge dewatering and thickening reduce the volume of sludge produced. After the sewage sludge is dewatered with a decanter, it can be reused or disposed of in various ways—such as agricultural use, incineration, or landfill.

Thanks to decades of experience and consistent further development, Flottweg achieves an optimum dewatering rate for each type of sludge. This leads to considerable savings in transport and disposal costs.

"In order to transport, recycle, dispose, or incinerate dewatered sludge, it is essential that the sludge has a high dry solids content,” says Flottweg subject matter expert Michael Stone. “Further important factors are the economical use of polymers, water, and energy as well as reduced wear. All these success factors have been taken into account at Flottweg since the early 1970s.”

The result of this continuous development is the Flottweg C-series HTS Decanter®. They are used in sludge dewatering for flow rates from 5 to 180 m³/h. Flottweg has developed a unique centrifuge concept specifically for the high-level dewatering of sewage sludge—the Flottweg Xelletor series. This centrifuge series combines the latest technologies and know-how from the field of sludge dewatering.

One Water Ohio is a joint effort between Ohio Water Environment Association and the Ohio Section of the American Water Works Association to hold training events for Ohio's Water Professionals. One Water Ohio holds a four day technical conference in the summer for 1,600+ attendees and 200+ exhibitors as well as a one day Government & Regulatory Affairs Workshop each March.

Daniel Lakovic
Flottweg Separation Technology
+1 937-554-2660
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Flottweg Sludge Dewatering and Thickening Decanters Featured at Ohio OneWater Event

Distribution channels: Manufacturing, Technology, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Daniel Lakovic
Flottweg Separation Technology
+1 937-554-2660
Company/Organization
Flottweg Separation Technology
10700 Toebben Drive
Independence, Kentucky, 41051
United States
+1 937-554-2660
Visit Newsroom
About

With over 40 years of experience in the US markets, Flottweg offers high performance industrial centrifuges, belt presses, and complete custom-designed processing systems for all types of liquid-solid and liquid-liquid-solid separation applications. Flottweg uses more than 60 years of decanter and disc stack centrifuge technology knowledge to custom engineer separation solutions for our US customers in industries such as: Edible Fats and Oils Biofuels Beverages Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Food Municipalities Mining And many more.

Flottweg

More From This Author
Flottweg Sludge Dewatering and Thickening Decanters Featured at Ohio OneWater Event
Flottweg Showcases Sludge Dewatering and Thickening Decanters at Tri-State Seminar in Las Vegas
Flottweg Features Sludge Dewatering and Thickening Decanters at GAWP Event
View All Stories From This Author