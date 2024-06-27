Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,577 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,331 in the last 365 days.

Governor Cooper Statement on SCOTUS Ruling in Moyle v. United States

Today, Governor Roy Cooper issued the following statement on the Supreme Court’s decision in Moyle v. United States:

“Pregnant women should never have to worry about accessing care during a medical emergency, but after this decision many of them still do. The Supreme Court had the opportunity to guarantee access to necessary emergency care for all women nationwide, but refused to do so, instead leaving the question open for lower courts to decide. Your rights shouldn’t depend on your zip code, and we must continue working to protect women’s access to reproductive healthcare.”

###

You just read:

Governor Cooper Statement on SCOTUS Ruling in Moyle v. United States

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more