Governor Cooper Statement on SCOTUS Ruling in Moyle v. United States

Today, Governor Roy Cooper issued the following statement on the Supreme Court’s decision in Moyle v. United States:

“Pregnant women should never have to worry about accessing care during a medical emergency, but after this decision many of them still do. The Supreme Court had the opportunity to guarantee access to necessary emergency care for all women nationwide, but refused to do so, instead leaving the question open for lower courts to decide. Your rights shouldn’t depend on your zip code, and we must continue working to protect women’s access to reproductive healthcare.”

