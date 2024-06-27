40th Annual Cape Coral Art Festival & Market Place: Call for Artist Applications
EINPresswire.com/ -- The 40th Annual Cape Coral Art Festival & Market Place is set to take place on January 11-12th, 2025, and promises to be an extraordinary event celebrating the vibrant arts community. Brought to you by Title Sponsor Lake Michigan Credit Union and Premier Artist Area Sponsor Aubuchon Custom Homes, this year’s festival will bring together over 300 artists and craftsmen worldwide, showcasing their exceptional talents.
Event Details:
Dates: January 11-12th, 2025
Location: Cape Coral Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
Time: Saturday, 10 AM - 5 PM and Sunday, 10 AM - 4 PM
Applications are now open for artists wishing to participate in this prestigious event. The deadline for artist applications is August 30th, 2024. In addition to artist applications, Market Place and Non-Profit applications are also open.
Premier Artist Area:
The Premier Artist Area is a highlight of the festival, created to attract highly skilled artists. This exclusive section in front of the Holiday Inn Express on both sides of the median along Cape Coral Parkway from Del Prado to SE 15th Ave will feature 78 Premier Artists with the highest jury scores.
Amenities for Premier Artists:
Larger Booth Spaces: 13-foot booth spaces with a 3-foot spacing between booths.
Discounted Room Rate: Special discounted rates at the Holiday Inn Express.
Exclusive Area: No on-street food service is available to ensure a focused art experience.
Booth Fee Discount: A $100 discount towards the booth fee.
Special Package: One booth and two nights lodging at the Holiday Inn Express for $700.
Reserved Facilities: Porta-Johns exclusively for “Artists only” in the Premier Artists Area.
“We are thrilled to celebrate the 40th year of this incredible festival,” said Christina Redman, Festival Chair. “With the support of Lake Michigan Credit Union and Aubuchon Custom Homes, we can provide a premier platform for artists to showcase their work and connect with a broad audience.”
Artists, Market Place vendors, and Non-Profit organizations are encouraged to apply early to secure their spot in this highly anticipated event. To submit your application, please visit capecoralartfestival.com
About Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU):
Lake Michigan Credit Union, established in 1933, is the largest credit union in Michigan and 14th largest in the country. Employing a staff of over 1,650 and serving more than 600,000 members, LMCU's assets exceed $13 billion, with over $16 billion in portfolio and serviced mortgages. LMCU has 70 convenient branch locations, including 21 across the Tampa Bay area and Southwest Florida. LMCU members have access to over 55,000 Allpoint ATMs worldwide. LMCU provides a full range of financial services, from high interest-bearing checking accounts to personal loans, mortgages, business banking, investments, and insurance.
About Aubuchon Homes:
Team Aubuchon is Southwest Florida’s dominant leader in luxurious, innovative design, superior construction, and widely diversified real estate solutions. Empowered, community-minded employees and business partners provide uncompromising service, guaranteeing life-long customer relationships. To learn more about Aubuchon Homes, visit AubuchonHomes.com.
About Cape Coral Art Festival & MarketPlace:
The Cape Coral Art Festival & MarketPlace, organized by the Rotary Club of Cape Coral, is an annual celebration of artistic excellence that attracts over 140,000 art enthusiasts nationwide. It provides a platform for artists and businesses to connect with a diverse and engaged audience while promoting the arts and culture in the Cape Coral community.
Media Contact
media@livdigitalmarketing.com
239-676-3316
Arts Festival Contact
chair@capecoralfestival.com
239-699-7942
Christina Redman
Rotary Club of Cape Coral
+1 239-699-7942
40th Annual Cape Coral Art Festival & Market Place