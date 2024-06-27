Publications & Data Reports

Submit Release
In accordance with federal and state requirements, the Kansas Early Childhood Developmental Services program provides public access to data about children and youth with disabilities served under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) - Part C; technical assistance (TA) materials to support the collection, analysis, and reporting of IDEA data; and the forms and spreadsheets used for collection.

Data collection and reporting at the state level is predicated on receiving valid and reliable data from the 37 local Early Childhood Developmental Services programs in Kansas. The following reports and links provide insight into the activities in which local programs are engaged in order to achieve the goals and targets that Kansas has established for early intervention services.

