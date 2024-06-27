Move Health Holdings Corp. and No Fear Counselling Corp. Sign Letter of Intent to Merge
EINPresswire.com/ -- • Joining forces to deliver holistic patient-centric solutions and integrated technology platform covering the spectrum of healthcare services – primary care, allied health, and mental health counselling
• Extends reach to serve millions of eligible patients, employers and partners accessible through its network of onsite clinics, virtual therapists and national telemedicine
• All existing shareholders to support the combined entity
Move Health Holdings Corp. (“Move Health”) and No Fear Counselling Corp. (“No Fear Counselling”) are pleased to announce a signed letter of intent for a strategic business combination. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions and board approval.
This merger creates a Canadian leader in holistic healthcare services, including primary care through telemedicine, allied health services, and mental health counselling. Together, Move Health and No Fear Counselling will operate in 70+ locations with access to physicians, nurse practitioners, licensed and registered therapists.
“We entered into a strategic partnership with No Fear Counselling at the beginning of 2024 and we are excited to merge our organizations into a national leader in holistic healthcare,” said Gary Prihar, Chair & CEO, Move Health Holdings Corp. “Accessible and professional mental health services are critical for the overall well-being of Canadians and No Fear Counselling delivers exceptional patient care,” concluded Prihar.
“This partnership is a pivotal step in our mission to provide comprehensive and accessible healthcare services across Canada. By uniting our strengths, we are set to deliver unparalleled patient care and expand our reach nationwide. Mental health and counselling services will continue to be at the forefront of our combined efforts, but being able to provide Canadians one stop for all their Allied care needs will allow us to provide complete holistic care. The support from all existing shareholders underscores the confidence in our shared vision and the value we aim to create together,” added Harry Parmar, CEO, No Fear Counselling Corp.
About Move Health
Established in 2019, Move Health is a leading national primary and allied healthcare provider.
Patients can access 24/7 virtual primary healthcare services from the comfort of home or office staffed by licensed medical doctors and nurse practitioners through Move Health’s subsidiary, Lyte Medical. Whether acute, chronic, or routine care, mental health services or specialist referrals, Lyte’s telehealth practitioners are patient-centric and focused on improving health outcomes. Through Lyte Medical’s comprehensive platform, patients benefit from nearly all the same services as traditional in-person visits, including symptoms, current medication reviews, lab results, and prescription management.
Move Health’s allied health and wellness clinics offer physiotherapy, chiropractic, registered massage therapy, kinesiology, mental health counselling, acupuncture, cold laser therapy, bracing and orthotics. Patients can access Move Health’s comprehensive services through in-person clinic visits, Corporate Wellness Programs, medical-legal assessments, and insurance claims. For more information, please visit www.movehealthholdings.com.
About No Fear Counselling
Established in 2016, No Fear Counselling’s mission to make a difference in the world of mental health. No Fear Counselling provides accessible, compassionate, and effective mental health support with the vision of a world where no one has to face their struggles alone. No Fear Counselling operates in over 60+ locations with a collective of over 200 talented and empathetic therapists who are passionate about helping individuals, children, groups and couples. For more information, please visit https://www.nofearcounselling.com.
Contact Information
Gary Prihar, Chair, CEO & Co-Founder, Move Health Holdings Corp: info@movehealthholdings.com
Harry Parmar, CEO, No Fear Counselling Corp: info@nofearcounselling.com
