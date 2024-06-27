Ep Shuttle Offers Reliable and Affordable Transportation Solutions
Ep Shuttle has been serving customers since 2010, offering safe and competitive transportation solutions across El Paso, Las Cruces, and Ciudad Juarez.EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ep Shuttle, a leading provider of safe and competitive ground transportation services, continues to excel in meeting diverse travel needs between El Paso, Las Cruces, and Ciudad Juarez. Established in 2010, Ep Shuttle has built a strong reputation for reliability, customer satisfaction, and meticulous service.
Specializing in shuttle taxi services, Ep Shuttle ensures seamless journeys from door to door, prioritizing passenger comfort and safety throughout every trip. Whether traveling individually or in groups, Ep Shuttle guarantees a hassle-free experience, allowing passengers to relax while professional chauffeurs handle the driving.
Customer testimonials underscore the company's commitment to excellence:
- Busman Trip "Our drivers were extremely kind, friendly and always did their best to satisfy and accommodate all of our needs especially with our large group of 17, even last minute changes since our return fly was changed. We felt very safe traveling from El Paso Airport to Cd Juarez Airport. The vans were clean and well maintained. On the return trip, our driver went above and beyond to assist us getting through the border. We will definitely use this company in the future."
- CJ Fangonilo "I was out in the middle of nowhere (mcgregor) and Geno was able to pick me up at a very reasonable time. He was even earlier than expected. He was very welcoming and friendly. He even drove me for over an hour. They did not overcharge me and they even drove me when they were closed. I 100% recommend this company and I guarantee you will enjoy it."
- Patsy Carrasco "I had an excellent experience using EP Shuttle from El Paso to Juarez airport. Geno was efficient in scheduling our transportation and promptly answering all communications. Our driver, Ivan, was timely and the shuttle was roomy with a cold A/C. Ivan was professional, friendly and helpful. EP Shuttle is now my go-to for future travel. Shout out to Geno and Ivan for their remarkable service. They made our family's transportation safe, comfy and pleasant. Keep up the great work! Five stars all the way."
Ep Shuttle operates with a fleet of well-maintained vehicles that are spacious and equipped with modern amenities, ensuring a comfortable journey for all passengers. The company prides itself on prompt and reliable service, catering to both individual and group transportation needs across the region.
For more information about Ep Shuttle and to book transportation services, please visit their official website at www.epshuttles.com.
Contact:
Ep Shuttle
9865 Friendship, El Paso, TX 79924, United States
Email: epshuttle@yahoo.com
Telephone: 915-407-9863
About Ep Shuttle:
