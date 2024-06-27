ASTA Welcomes New Leadership and Announces Exciting Updates for 2024
Chet Mottershead Appointed Interim Executive Director and Reece Hester Takes on Expanded Role; ASTA Expo Set for SeptemberRALEIGH, NC, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Service & Tire Alliance (ASTA) is excited to announce two new additions to our staff, Chet Mottershead and Reece Hester.
Chet has been appointed to serve as Interim Executive Director for ASTA. He has graduated the Interim Management Executive Program with Armstrong-McGuire and his impact is already being felt on the team! Chet previously served as the North Carolina Department of Commerce's Assistant Secretary for Workforce Solutions, where he worked closely with nonprofits in the workforce development space. Earlier this year, Chet was awarded the “Order of the Long Leaf Pine” - the highest award for service to NC that the office of the Governor may grant. His years of leadership, service, and passion for workforce development will be a great asset to the association.
Reece Hester has a new role at ASTA but isn’t new to our ranks. In addition to serving as Director of Government Affairs, Reece will manage member engagement. Reece will work closely with Jessee Potter, our Membership Coordinator to ensure our members get the best possible experience. Reece was a tire dealer for 28 years, before becoming the Executive Director of the North Carolina Tire Dealers Association (one of the originating entities that became ASTA in 2021). He has been a leader in the automotive industry for many years and we are fortunate to have his expertise and guidance back on the ASTA team.
The upcoming ASTA Expo will be held at the Sheraton Imperial in Durham, September 26-28 with over 50 management and technical seminars taught by the industry’s best and nationally known presenters. There are limited sponsorships available. To learn more and register for the ASTA Expo, please visit https://astaexpo.com/.
Jessee Potter
ASTA
+1 8288662714
jessee.potter@astausa.org