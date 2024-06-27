Consumer safety of feed additives containing selenium

Following a request from the European Commission, EFSA was asked to deliver a scientific opinion on the safety for the consumer of products from animals fed diets with feed additives containing selenium as an active substance. Based on the limited data set available and the several uncertainties, the FEEDAP Panel concluded that the use of organic selenium at the currently maximum authorised use level of 0.2 mg supplemented selenium from organic sources/kg complete feed (within a maximum of 0.5 mg total selenium/kg complete feed) leads to an exceedance of the UL for all the population categories (except elderly and very elderly), suggesting a concern for consumer safety. It was not possible to conclude on the safety of the currently maximum use level of 0.5 mg total selenium/kg complete feed for all consumer categories. Additional data from studies specifically designed to measure deposition of selenium in tissues and products from animal origin resulting from the use of the different sources of selenium would be required to perform a proper risk assessment.