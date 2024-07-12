Commercial Furniture Wholesaler Butler Specialty Offers Exclusive Furniture to Hospitality Businesses

The company offers a range of customizable, durable furniture for hotels, restaurants, and commercial spaces.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Butler Specialty Company, a leading provider of accent furniture in North America, today announced it continues to offer Exclusive Products Program for the hospitality industry. This new initiative offers a wide range of customizable, high-quality furniture solutions designed specifically for hotels, restaurants, eldercare facilities, and other commercial spaces.

"We are excited to offer our hospitality clients a line of furniture that is both stylish and functional," said David Bergman, CEO of Butler Specialty Company. "We are confident that our line of furniture will help our clients create beautiful and welcoming spaces for their guests."

Our line includes a variety of furniture pieces, including chairs, tables, accent furniture, and outdoor pieces. The furniture is available in a variety of styles, from classic to contemporary, and can be customized to meet the specific needs of each client.

Understanding that hospitality and commercial spaces demand furniture that can endure heavy use while retaining its aesthetic appeal, Butler Specialty uses only high-quality materials and expert construction techniques. Each piece undergoes rigorous testing to ensure it can withstand the challenges of hospitality and contract environments.

Butler Specialty is committed to providing its clients with high-quality furniture that is built to last. The company's furniture is made from durable materials and is rigorously tested to ensure that it can withstand the demands of hospitality environments.

Butler Specialty also offers a wide variety of other furniture products and services. The company can provide clients with furniture for any room in their facility, and can also help them with furniture selection, space planning, and installation.

Butler Specialty is a family-owned and operated business that has been serving the hospitality industry for over 90 years. The company is committed to providing its clients with exceptional service and quality products.

The Butler Specialty Advantage

Choosing Butler Specialty means partnering with a company dedicated to delivering exceptional quality, innovative design, and unparalleled customer service. Key benefits include:

• Industry Expertise: Butler Specialty's team has a deep understanding of the unique needs of hospitality and contract spaces.

• Quality Construction: Robust materials and expert craftsmanship ensure each piece is an investment built to last.

• Design-Forward Thinking: Butler Specialty stays on the cutting edge of furniture design, offering both timeless pieces and on-trend styles.

• Customer Commitment: A seamless and satisfying experience from start to finish is guaranteed.

For more information about Butler Specialty’s Exclusive Products Program or to inquire about custom furniture solutions for your hospitality business, please call (773) 221-1200 or visit https://www.butlerspecialty.net/.

About Butler Specialty Company

Since 1930, Butler Specialty Company has created the broadest line of accent furniture in America. Fast forward to today and our line still offers a broad assortment, with the same focus on quality craftsmanship, value, and innovative design. We offer a wide range of premium wood grains, colors, and styles and add products to our assortment every month. Explore our product line and register to become a customer of ours today!

Contact Details:

8200 S. South Chicago Ave.

Chicago, IL 60617

(773) 221-1200

• Butler Specialty Company is a leading provider of accent furniture in the United States and Canada.

• The company offers a broad assortment of accent furniture, including items for living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms, and outdoor spaces.

• Butler Specialty Company has been a trusted name in the furniture industry for nearly a century. Its rattan bar stool collections are designed to meet the needs of modern families, offering durability, easy maintenance, and stylish designs.

• Butler Specialty Company is known for its use of high-quality materials and its ability to bring new products to market quickly.

• The company also offers product development services, helping customers bring their furniture ideas to life.

