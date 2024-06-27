Submit Release
Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Mill then Pave Route 1 (Tower Hill Road) South in North/South Kingstown Starting Sunday Night, June 30

Starting Sunday night, June 30, at 9 p.m., through early September, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to mill then pave Route 1 (Tower Hill Road) South, from Shermantown Road in North Kingstown to the Oliver Stedman Government Center in South Kingstown. This work is part of the Department's ongoing Tower Hill Road improvement project.

All operations will be done during overnight hours to avoid disrupting summer beach traffic. Motorists should anticipate at least one lane of travel open from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday-Thursday nights. During the milling operations, drivers should expect a rough riding surface until each segment is paved.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Tower Hill Road Improvements project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.

