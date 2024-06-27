Ex-Doom Developer Unleashes New Indie Game on Kickstarter
After my work on Doom, I wanted to merge fast-paced Doom action with ninja combat”WAUSAU, WI, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former Doom developer Chris Cantero announces the Kickstarter launch for High Fructose, an indie game featuring first-person ninja action and stunning visuals.
— Chris Cantero
High Fructose is a first-person arena shooter with delicious roguelite elements. Players become ninja animals or creatures, wielding up to six weapons to slay monstrous fruit. The game offers dynamic first-person gameplay and a beautifully crafted world.
"After my work on Doom, I wanted to merge fast-paced Doom action with ninja combat," said Chris Cantero, creator of High Fructose and founder of Chazak Games. "Players will experience the adrenaline rush of a first-person shooter while mastering various weapons to defeat waves of enemies."
Developed mostly by Chris Cantero as a solo project, High Fructose benefits from his extensive experience on major titles such as Transformers, Deadpool, Call of Duty, Doom Eternal, and at Unity Technologies. Chris has also contributed to blockbuster movies, including the Planet of the Apes series and The Hunger Games series. He has hired several world-class artists to assist with the game’s development.
After Unity laid off 25% of its workforce, including Chris's department, he took the opportunity to go indie, founding Chazak Games and dedicating himself to creating innovative and immersive games. Now, he seeks support from the community to launch his indie game studio and bring High Fructose to life.
The Kickstarter campaign aims to finalize development, including enhanced graphics, additional levels, adding more characters, creating more weapons, and hiring artists to enhance the game. Backers will receive rewards such as early access, special in-game items, and beta testing opportunities.
Key Features of High Fructose:
First-Person Ninja Action: Fast-paced combat and fluid ninja movement.
Stunning Visuals: Beautifully crafted environments and dynamic lighting.
Dynamic Gameplay: Use up to six weapons to slay monstrous fruit and create custom builds by combining weapons and items.
Inspired by Fruit Ninja, Brotato, Ghost Runner, Overcooked, and Doom: Combines elements from these popular games to create a unique experience.
Exclusive Rewards: Unique in-game items, early access, and beta testing.
The High Fructose team is spread across the globe, with members in places like Rice Lake, WI, Germany, Canada, North Carolina, and Ohio, all dedicated to creating profoundly engaging games from Chris Cantero’s small home office in Wausau, WI.
"Chazak means to be strong and courageous, a virtue I want to put out into the world through our games," said Chris Cantero. "As a Christian, I aim to create fun, family-friendly content with no hidden agenda or messaging, much like the band Skillet. We believe High Fructose will captivate players with its innovative gameplay. With community support, we can bring this vision to life."
The Kickstarter campaign for High Fructose is live until July 25th, 2024. For more information and to support the campaign, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/chazakgames/high-fructose
About Chazak Games:
Chazak Games, founded by former Doom developer Chris Cantero, is an indie studio focused on immersive and innovative games. Based in Wausau, WI, the studio is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of creativity and gameplay.
