Marie Pizano, Founder of MVP3 Foundation, Aligns with PLA Media For Representation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Marie Pizano, business woman/entrepreneur/philanthropist, has partnered with PLA Media for representation of the MVP3 Foundation, a 501(c)3 charitable organization that aims to heal community through the arts—to provide students an outlet for their creativity and a pathway for education, skills, and careers in film, television, and music.
“I am thrilled to be back in Nashville and to work with Pam Lewis and her team at PLA Media,” states Pizano. “Pam has been an inspiration and mentor to me since I first set foot in the industry. From my days of managing The Mulch Brothers to now, I know I am in good hands with Pam to bring awareness to my story and mission. Not only does she care about her work and her clients, but she’s a sweet soul with a heart of gold.”
“I worked with Marie several years ago when she began working in the music industry and was impressed with her 'can do' spirit and tenacity. She reminded me of myself, and we share many core values,” says Lewis. “Since that time, Marie has continued to build an empire in tv, music, film, community outreach and philanthropy. I look forward to bringing awareness to her incredible vision to elevate our industry in the most remarkable way—through our youth.”
The longstanding relationship between Pizano and Lewis continues as Marie prepares to expand the efforts of the MVP3 Foundation, which is focused on bringing arts education to the children of Tennessee. More details on the MVP3 Foundation initiatives will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information on the MVP3 foundation, please visit: https://mvp3foundation.org/
After the press conference, Marie will be available for one-on-one interviews.
