Intelligent Threat Security Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | IBM, Symantec, Kaspersky

Intelligent Threat Security Market
Stay up to date with Intelligent Threat Security Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
The Intelligent Threat Security market size is estimated to increase by USD 30.8 Billion at a CAGR of 17.24% by 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 8.2 Billion. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
— Nidhi Bhawsar
The Major Players Covered in this Report: Symantec (United States), IBM (United States), FireEye (United States), Check Point (United States), Trend Micro (Japan), Dell Technologies (United States), McAfee (United States), LogRhythm (United States), LookingGlass Cyber Solutions (United States), Proofpoint (United States), Kaspersky (Russia), Group-IB (Russia), AlienVault (United States), Webroot (United States), Digital Shadows (United States), Optiv (United States), ThreatConnect (United States), CrowdStrike (United States), Farsight Security (United States), Intel 471 (United States)
This study also covers company profiling, specifications and product picture, sales, market share, and contact information of various regional, international, and local vendors of Intelligent Threat Security Market. The market proposition is frequently developing ahead with the rise in scientific innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Additionally, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new merchant applicants in the market are finding it hard to compete with international vendors based on reliability, quality, and modernism in technology.
Definition:
The Intelligent Threat Security market refers to the segment of the cyber security industry that focuses on advanced solutions and technologies to detect, prevent, and mitigate security threats and cyber-attacks. It involves the deployment of intelligent systems, tools, and software that leverage artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data analytics to enhance threat detection, response, and overall security posture. Intelligent Threat Security solutions are designed to address the evolving and sophisticated nature of cyber threats, which can include malware, ransom ware, phishing attacks, data breaches, insider threats, and advanced persistent threats (APTs). These solutions go beyond traditional security measures by utilizing advanced algorithms and automation to identify anomalies, patterns, and indicators of compromise in real-time or near real-time. Intelligent Threat Security solutions leverage threat intelligence feeds and databases to gather information on the latest cyber threats, vulnerabilities, and attack techniques. This information is used to enhance threat detection capabilities and provide context for security operations. These technologies are applied to large volumes of security data to identify and correlate patterns, behaviours, and anomalies that may indicate potential threats or malicious activities. ML algorithms are trained to continuously learn and adapt to new threats, improving accuracy and reducing false positives.
Market Trends:
• The evolving threat landscape continues to witness more sophisticated and targeted cyber-attacks. This trend drives the demand for Intelligent Threat Security solutions that can detect and mitigate advanced threats in real-time, helping organizations stay ahead of cybercriminals.
• With the increasing adoption of cloud services and remote work, organizations are leveraging cloud-based Intelligent Threat Security solutions to protect their digital assets and data. This trend enables scalable and flexible security deployments while ensuring continuous monitoring and threat detection across distributed environments.
• AI and ML technologies are being integrated into Intelligent Threat Security solutions to improve threat detection accuracy and reduce false positives.
• These technologies enable security systems to learn from vast amounts of data, identify patterns, and make predictive analyses, enhancing overall cyber security effectiveness.
Market Drivers:
• The escalating number and severity of cyber-attacks and data breaches across industries continue to drive the need for robust Intelligent Threat Security solutions.
• Organizations are investing in advanced security technologies to protect their sensitive data, intellectual property, and customer information.
• Organizations face increasing regulatory pressure to adhere to data protection and privacy regulations. Compliance requirements, such as GDPR, CCPA, and industry-specific regulations, drive the adoption of Intelligent Threat Security solutions to meet security and compliance obligations.
• The rapid digital transformation of businesses introduces new vulnerabilities and attack surfaces. As organizations embrace cloud computing, IoT devices, and other emerging technologies, they recognize the importance of implementing intelligent security measures to mitigate associated risks.
Market Opportunities:
• There is an opportunity for Intelligent Threat Security providers to develop industry-specific solutions tailored to the unique security challenges and compliance requirements of sectors such as healthcare, finance, and critical infrastructure.
• Integration with emerging technologies such as blockchain, edge computing, and quantum computing presents opportunities to enhance the capabilities of Intelligent Threat Security solutions, ensuring resilience against future threats.
• The increasing complexity of cyber security necessitates the expertise of managed security service providers (MSSPs).
• Intelligent Threat Security vendors can seize opportunities by partnering with MSSPs to offer comprehensive security solutions and services.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Intelligent Threat Security market segments by Types: Solutions, Services
Detailed analysis of Intelligent Threat Security market segments by Applications: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government and Defence, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Others
Regional Analysis for Intelligent Threat Security Market:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2019-2023
Base year – 2023
Forecast period** – 2024 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]
**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, and product services of key players.
