Injala Launches Next-Generation Insurance Verification Solution Asuretify

Asuretify represents a paradigm shift in how insurance verification is conducted. By automating and enhancing the verification process, we're setting a new standard for accuracy and efficiency.”IRVING, TX, USA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading insurance technology company Injala officially unveils the public release of Asuretify 2.0, heralding a significant leap forward in property and casualty (P&C) insurance verification and COI tracking. Developed in collaboration with key enterprise partners, Asuretify is ready to transform the risk transfer landscape. The system delivers cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) features that dramatically improve compliance review accuracy while reducing review time by 90% or more.
— Hyder Naqvi, CEO of Injala
Engineered by a team with decades of experience in the insurance industry, Asuretify’s technology provides unparalleled capabilities for reading and understanding insurance documents at high volume. Most insurance verification systems are limited to reading certificates of insurance (COIs), which offer limited information about the underlying coverage. Asuretify is not only able to pull information from COIs, but can also read and understand complete insurance documents, including policies and endorsements, extracting critical information buried in legal language.
COIs not only lack depth of information but also struggle with issues of inauthenticity. COIs inherently lack a chain of custody for the document, meaning that the accuracy of the information contained therein comes into question. In fact, studies show that 90% of COIs contain material misrepresentation about the underlying policies. Most organizations, overwhelmed by the sheer volume of compliance reviews, never think to question the validity of documents that may be outdated or even fraudulent.
The key to overcoming this flaw is to be able to trace the origin of the document, ensuring that it reflects accurate information. Asuretify drives towards identifying the origination of the information and tying it back to the source, bolstering the authenticity of the documents reviewed. This is a game-changer that signals a paradigm shift in insurance verification, enabling teams to establish a higher degree of trust while completing reviews faster and more accurately than ever before.
Asuretify offers technical capabilities rivalling those of an experienced risk professional, providing insights previously limited to individuals with years of experience and advanced degrees and certifications. On top of reducing manhours required for insurance compliance review, Asuretify acts as a user-friendly training tool and virtual mentor for new risk managers still learning the intricacies of their industry.
Another area many insurance technology systems suffer from is an inability to express complex processes in simple workflows that are understandable for less-experienced professionals.
As Hyder Naqvi, CEO at Injala, notes, “Most systems are built with a heavy focus on technical capabilities but little attention to the user experience. Navigating them is like trying to break out of an escape room.
Asuretify’s team has applied an enormous amount of craftsmanship to simplify the complexity of the verification process, making the platform easy to pick up from day one. For administrators of all experience levels, it's simple and it just works.”
In addition to reading full policy documents, Asuretify offers valuable features that set it apart from other solutions on the market:
• Injala Messenger – Asuretify uses a unique approach to communication that merges email and instant messaging to streamline collaboration. Users can greatly improve the speed of verification by reducing the back-and-forth communications with other stakeholders.
• Audit Log – Asuretify automatically generates an audit trail within the system as tasks are completed and documents are uploaded, ensuring all stakeholders have an accurate, time-based activity log.
• AI-Driven Email Notifications – Asuretify sends automated email invitations and reminders to stakeholders throughout the process, reducing manual communications and ensuring key tasks are completed and deadlines are met.
Originally developed as part of Injala’s wrap-up insurance (CIP) management platform, WrapPortal, Asuretify is a mature technology that boasts enterprise clients with over 300,000 vendors and subcontractors. Businesses can utilize the platform to manage their insurance verification workflows themselves or engage with Injala’s experienced Professional Services team to manage the review process for them.
Naqvi celebrates the transformative impact of Asuretify, stating, "Asuretify represents a paradigm shift in how insurance verification is conducted. By automating and enhancing the verification process, we're not just addressing industry challenges, we're setting a new standard for accuracy and efficiency."
Asuretify, powered by Injala, signifies a strategic leap forward for insurance verification toward a future where reviews are both accurate and efficient. Sign up for free today at www.asuretify.com to access the next generation of compliance tracking technology.
About Injala
Injala is accelerating the transition towards a future where insurance and risk management is easy, accessible, transparent, while establishing trust and making processes frictionless. This has manifested through a full suite of AI-powered insurtech solutions designed to streamline workflows and improve operational efficiency with unparalleled speed and precision, built in collaboration with industry giants. Injala's commitment to transforming risk management through data-driven decision-making and cutting-edge software technology makes it the trusted choice for clients seeking to navigate the complexities of commercial insurance with ease and confidence. For more information, visit www.injala.com.
