Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,335 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on SCOTUS Emergency Care Ruling

For Immediate Release:
Thursday, June 27, 2024

Contact:
Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement after the United States Supreme Court reinstated a preliminary injunction protecting the right of women in Idaho to obtain an abortion when necessary to prevent serious health harms. Attorney General Stein previously filed a friend-of-the-court brief urging the Court to uphold this protection under the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act.

“Across the nation, we’ve seen the devastating consequences of denying women emergency abortion care and putting their lives at risk. Today’s decision by the Supreme Court means that hospitals rightly can continue providing emergency abortion care while this case continues. I will keep fighting to protect women’s right to get the medical care they need, especially when it could have life-or-death consequences.”

###

You just read:

Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on SCOTUS Emergency Care Ruling

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more