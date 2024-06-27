Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on SCOTUS Emergency Care Ruling

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, June 27, 2024

Contact:

Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement after the United States Supreme Court reinstated a preliminary injunction protecting the right of women in Idaho to obtain an abortion when necessary to prevent serious health harms. Attorney General Stein previously filed a friend-of-the-court brief urging the Court to uphold this protection under the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act.

“Across the nation, we’ve seen the devastating consequences of denying women emergency abortion care and putting their lives at risk. Today’s decision by the Supreme Court means that hospitals rightly can continue providing emergency abortion care while this case continues. I will keep fighting to protect women’s right to get the medical care they need, especially when it could have life-or-death consequences.”

