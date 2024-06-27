Wilbow Corporation Announces Expansive Plans for Land Banking Benefitting Homebuilders

Wilbow Corporation is a Dallas-based residential land development firm.

Land acquisition extends the existing Morningstar neighborhood in Aledo.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wilbow Corporation, a Dallas-based residential land development firm, announced its expansion into land and lot banking for homebuilders with the $31 million acquisition of land in Aledo, Texas, for D.R. Horton. The land parcel is planned to be developed as Morningstar North, an extension of the existing Morningstar neighborhood.

“Expanding into land and lot banking positions allows Wilbow to increase our land portfolio and support our builder partners, while maintaining a developer presence,” says Jason Massey, President at Wilbow Corporation.

“We believe that we have a compelling offering for our builder partners with our capacity to fund land and lot acquisitions for them and by bringing development expertise and capability to the table,” says Massey.

This announcement comes fresh on the heels of Massey appointing Grayson Nastri as Chief Investment Officer overseeing all aspects of the company investments including land acquisitions, development, and land/lot banking in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston markets.

“We will continue to seek opportunities to partner with builders in the DFW and Houston markets to provide them with land and lot banking as well as development services,” says Nastri.

Wilbow would like to thank Southside Bank, DHI Title, D.R. Horton, FG Aledo, Alpha (UES), Watson Firm and Coates Rose for their efforts in closing the Aledo land acquisition.

Both Wilbow Corporation and Wilbow Group were founded by William Bowness and are owned by the Bowness family. For more information on Wilbow’s leadership team and communities, visit www.wilbow.com.

ABOUT WILBOW

Established in 1988, Dallas-based Wilbow Corporation develops distinctive single-family home communities across the DFW and Houston metros. Wilbow Corporation is an independent subsidiary of the Melbourne, Australia-based Wilbow Group, owned by property developer William Bowness and his family. Learn more at www.wilbow.com.