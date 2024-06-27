Building and Construction Sealants Market Size to Worth USD 18.65 Billion by 2033

The global building and construction sealants market size is calculated at USD 10.92 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around USD 18.65 billion by 2033, expanding at a solid CAGR of 6.13% from 2024 to 2033.

Ottawa, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global building and construction sealants market size is predicted to increase from USD 10.29 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 18.65 billion by 2033. The building and construction sealants market is driven by the increasing use of materials in construction and evolving novel technologies.



The building and construction sealants market encompasses the global industry involved in the production, distribution, and application of sealants used in various construction activities. Sealants are essential in building and construction sectors to link and attach various sections and elements to the main structure and to each other. They boost performance by keeping out humidity, moisture, and UV rays.

The Full Study is Readily Available | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/4312

The choice of sealant is determined by its performance attributes and the desired results. Sealants have several fundamental purposes in the building and construction, including creating a protective barrier, filling the gap, and preserving their sealing characteristics. They also require a high degree of flexibility to withstand changes between materials caused by heat, load, moisture, and wind pressure fluctuations.

Building and Construction Sealants Market Key Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 42% in 2023.

Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global market.

By resin type, the silicone segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

By resin type, the polyurethane segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market during the forecast period.

By technology, the water-based segment dominated the market in 2023.

By technology, the reactive & other sealants segment is expected to show the fastest growth in the market in the upcoming years.

By application, the flooring segment dominated the market in 2023.

By end-use, the residential segment led the building and construction sealants market in 2023.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 650 460 3308



Asia Pacific Building and Construction Sealants Market Size and Forecast

The Asia Pacific building and construction sealants market size was estimated at USD 3.24 billion in 2023 and is expected to surpass around USD 5.91 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.32% from 2024 to 2033.

Asia-Pacific dominated the building and construction sealants market in 2023. The adhesives sector in Asia Pacific is predicted to develop the fastest due to increased GDP growth, industrialization, and manufacturing output. India, China, and Japan are likely to make important contributions to the industry’s growth. The major markets are furniture & woodworking, healthcare, footwear & leather, the client, and DIY industries. The need for adhesives is being driven by increased construction activity in China and India, which is projected to continue. Technological improvements in Korea and Japan have hastened the expansion of the adhesives sector to suit customization demands.

Europe is predicted to have the fastest growth in the worldwide building and construction sealants market, owing to urbanization, infrastructure development, and rehabilitation activities. Sealants are essential for sealing gaps, joints, and seams in flooring, glazing, roofing, and sanitary applications. Sealants are required by the European Union's severe environmental sustainability and energy efficiency rules to provide insulation and reduce energy consumption in buildings.

Scope of Building and Construction Sealants Market

Report Attribute Key Statistics Building and Construction Sealants Market Size in 2033 USD 18.65 Billion Building and Construction Sealants Market Size in 2024 USD 10.92 Billion Growth Rate From 2024 to 2033 CAGR of 6.13% Base Year 2023 Historical Year 2021-2022 Forecast Period 2024 to 2033 Segments Covered Resin, Technology, Application, and Region Regional Scope North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Customize this study as per your requirement@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/4312

Building and Construction Sealants Market Highlights

Resin Outlook

The silicone segment dominated the building and construction sealants market in 2023. Silicone sealant is an adhesive manufactured from silicone polymers used to create flexible, long-lasting sealants. It has superior adhesion, elasticity, water and weather resistance, thermal stability, and adaptability. It is widely used in the building and construction sector to seal seams in doors, windows, and facades. Therefore, minimizing water infiltration, improving structural integrity, and increasing energy efficiency.

The polyurethane segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Polyurethane is a versatile material that has flexibility, a wide range of hardness, tear resistance, high load capacity, a wide resiliency range, resistance to water, oil and grease, mold, mildew and fungus resistance, electrical properties, strong bonding properties, and color options. It is suited for the roller, wheel, and insert application, with a shorter lead time and lower tooling costs than standard thermoplastic materials.

Technology Outlook

The water-based segment dominated the building and construction sealants market in 2023. Water-based sealers are long-lasting and simple to apply, protecting concrete surfaces for years. They are available in ready-to-apply varieties and provide UV protection because of their transparency. However, there are variations in look and handling. Water-based sealers appear milky white after application and cure to a low-gloss, matte surface. They have no strong solvent odor, are nonflammable, and may be easily cleaned up. They provide long-lasting protection, making them ideal for contractors searching for high-performance, low-VOC concrete sealers that lack the odor and cleaning difficulties associated with solvent-based sealers.

The reactive & other sealants segment is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period. Reactive sealants are chemically hardening solutions that use humidity or heat to cross-link substrates. They increase feeding and flow rates, even when silica concentrations exceed 10%. The ZSK extruder enables moisture-free processing, preventing undesirable crosslinking of RTV sealants, such as PUR sealants, in the process area.

Application Outlook

The flooring segment dominated the building and construction sealants market in 2023. Roof sealants are gaining popularity due to various benefits. They provide cheaper alternatives to full roof replacement, extending the roof’s life by minimizing the wear and tear caused by extreme climatic conditions. Sealants also save energy by filling gaps and cracks around vent flashing and chimneys. They also provide zero-wasting protection because they do not require the removal of existing materials before application, making them a more environmentally responsible choice. Overall, roof sealant provides various advantages to homeowners, making them a wise investment in their home’s safety and comfort.

End-Use Outlook

The residential segment dominated the building and construction sealants market in 2023. Proper door and window sealing can enhance energy efficiency, keep insects out of houses, and protect against allergies. Unsealed windows and doors can keep insects out while pollen and allergens escape, lowering the risk of allergies. Furthermore, effective sealing helps keep street noise from entering homes, allowing homeowners to enjoy their privacy. Furthermore, adequate sealing can help to extend the life of doors and windows, as moisture can accumulate inside windows, doors, and adjacent surfaces, making treatment costly. Overall, adequate sealing is critical to keeping a healthy home environment.

Browse More Insights:

High Performance Adhesives Market Size and Forecast: The global high-performance adhesives market was valued at USD 33.86 billion in 2022 and is projected to hit over USD 54.38 billion by 2032 with registered a CAGR of around 4.9% from 2023 to 2032.



The global was valued at USD 33.86 billion in 2022 and is projected to hit over USD 54.38 billion by 2032 with registered a CAGR of around 4.9% from 2023 to 2032. Adhesives and Sealants Market Size and Forecast: The global adhesives and sealants market size was valued at USD 68.37 billion in 2023 and it is projected to hit around USD 120.15 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2033.



The global size was valued at USD 68.37 billion in 2023 and it is projected to hit around USD 120.15 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2033. Aromatic Solvents Market Size and Forecast : The global aromatic solvents market size was valued at USD 7.50 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 11.25 billion by 2032, expected to grow at a (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032.



: The global size was valued at USD 7.50 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 11.25 billion by 2032, expected to grow at a (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032. Epoxy Resin Market Size and Forecast: The global epoxy resin market size was estimated at USD 10.86 billion in 2023 and is expected to hit around USD 19.39 billion by 2033 and expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2033.



The global size was estimated at USD 10.86 billion in 2023 and is expected to hit around USD 19.39 billion by 2033 and expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2033. Plastic Resins Market Size and Forecast: The global plastic resins market size was valued at USD 708.56 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach around USD 1,071.24 billion by 2032, poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.70% from 2023 to 2032.



The global size was valued at USD 708.56 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach around USD 1,071.24 billion by 2032, poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.70% from 2023 to 2032. Polyurethane (PU) Resin Market Size and Forecast: The global polyurethane (PU) resin market size was estimated at USD 865.55 million in 2022 and it is expected to hit around USD 1,152.43 million by 2032, poised to grow at a CAGR of 2.90% from 2023 and 2032.



The global size was estimated at USD 865.55 million in 2022 and it is expected to hit around USD 1,152.43 million by 2032, poised to grow at a CAGR of 2.90% from 2023 and 2032. Polymer Emulsion Market Size and Forecast : The global polymer emulsion market size reached USD 27.14 billion in 2022 and is projected to surpass around USD 51.67 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032.



: The global size reached USD 27.14 billion in 2022 and is projected to surpass around USD 51.67 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032. Bitumen Market Size and Forecast: The global bitumen market size was exhibited at USD 105.77 billion in 2022 and is projected to hit around USD 161.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.41% from 2023 to 2032.

The global size was exhibited at USD 105.77 billion in 2022 and is projected to hit around USD 161.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.41% from 2023 to 2032. Resin Market Size and Forecast : The global resin market size reached USD 558.77 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 859.41 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.



: The global size reached USD 558.77 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 859.41 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. Powder Coating Market Size and Forecast: The global powder coating market size was valued at USD 15.53 billion in 2023 and it is projected to be worth around USD 25.4 billion by 2032, expected to register a growth at a CAGR of around 5.62% from 2023 to 2032.

Building and Construction Sealants Market Dynamics

Driver: Increasing construction business

Building construction entails supplying supplies, materials, equipment, and labor for the upkeep, alteration, repair, renovation, construction, and design of structures or buildings. It includes buildings such as parking lots, dams, bridges, roads, and highways. Government investment in residential and construction buildings fuels market growth and, hence, the sealant market as well. The development of technology for manufacturing building construction materials results in speedier construction procedures and new strength features, further driving the building and construction sealants market.

Restraint: Bubble formation during installation

The primary source of polyurethane bubbles is high substrate moisture and gas emissions during cure. Perforation of the joint bottom during installation might also result in bubble formation. To avoid this, use non-pointed instruments and don’t puncture the supporting material. Avoid adding too much sealant to the junction. Heat can also promote bubble formation because hot support can provide a “cooking” action, resulting in bubbles. To avoid this, use non-pointed instruments, avoid puncturing the backing material, and apply a lower-temperature sealant.

Opportunity: Nanotechnology in sealant production

Nanotechnology is transforming the creation of materials such as polymers for adhesives, sealants, and coatings by distributing nanoparticles that increase their strength, chemical resistance, and fire resistance. This not only increases product performance and longevity but also adds to environmental sustainability by minimizing the need for frequent replacements, which benefits the environment while executing its functions effectively.

Building and Construction Sealants Market Leaders



3M

Dow

Wacker Chemie AG

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company

Sika AG



Bostik

Tremco Incorporated

Recent Developments

In December 2023, Arkema purchased Arc Building Products, Ireland's top maker of building adhesives and sealants. Arc Building Products, a major participant in the Irish industry, provides high-quality system solutions and exceptional customer service. Arkema expects to produce around €15 million per year from its production plant in Arklow, County Wicklow.



In March 2023, Clariant and Omya worked together to solve customer complaints regarding yellowing in popular SMP sealants. They created AddWorks IBC 760, a label-free solution with improved light and heat performance, and are excited to show it to ECS 2023 attendees.

Segment Covered in the Report

By Resin

Silicone

Polyurethane

Plastisol

Emulsion

Polysulfide

Butyl-based

By Technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

Reactive

Others

By Application

Flooring

Packaging

Food & Beverages

Construction

Automotive

Others

By Geography

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/4312

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 650 460 3308

Unlocking Market Insights through Data Excellence

The "Precedence Statistics" flexible dashboard is a powerful tool that offers real-time news updates, economic and market forecasts, and customizable reports. It can be configured to support a wide range of analysis styles and strategic planning needs. This tool empowers users to stay informed and make data-driven decisions in various scenarios, making it a valuable asset for businesses and professionals looking to stay ahead in today's dynamic and data-driven world.

To Access our Premium Real-Time Data Intelligence Tool, Visit: http://www.precedencestatistics.com

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

Our Blogs:

https://www.towardshealthcare.com

https://www.towardspackaging.com

https://www.towardsautomotive.com

For Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter