Brux Night Guard is proud to announce the release of their latest product, DoloPad, the versatile, weighted hot and cool therapy pad for pain relief.

My daughter gets really bad headaches. We used this and she loves it. We put it in the freezer for 4 hours, and yes it got really cold and she said it started relieving the pain in a few minutes.” — Michael M.

Brux Night Guard Launches DoloPad: an Innovative Hot and Cool Therapy Solution for Pain Relief

Brux Night Guard, a leading provider of dental protection solutions, is proud to announce the release of their latest product, DoloPad.

This versatile, weighted hot and cool therapy pad offers relief from headaches, face, neck, and shoulder pain caused by stress, tension, and jaw discomfort associated with teeth grinding and clenching.

DoloPad is unscented and filled with natural flaxseeds for maximum comfort to refresh your body and mind, reduce stress and pain, and help improve sleep.

The DoloPad is designed to provide targeted relief through its dual-function capabilities.

As a microwaveable heating pad, it delivers soothing warmth to alleviate muscle tension and promote relaxation.

Alternatively, when used as a cold therapy pack, it helps reduce inflammation and numb pain.

DoloPad hot and cool temperatures are less extreme and more comfortable than traditional electric heating pads or ice cold packs. The temperature slowly returns to normal within 10 minutes to avoid overheating or overcooling.

Key features of the DoloPad Microwavable Heating Pad include:

1. Versatile temperature therapy: Can be used for both hot and cold treatments

2. Weighted design: Provides gentle pressure for enhanced comfort and effectiveness

3. Targeted relief: Specifically designed to address pain in the head, face, neck, and shoulder areas

4. Easy to use: Microwave-safe for quick heating and freezer-friendly for cooling

5. Optimal therapy duration: Maintains temperature for 10 minutes, the ideal time for hot and cool therapy sessions

"We're excited to expand our product line beyond dental protection to offer a comprehensive solution for pain relief. We wanted to create the best heating pad we could. The DoloPad complements our existing night guard products by addressing the discomfort often associated with bruxism and other tension-related issues."

The DoloPad is now available for purchase on the Brux Night Guard website.

For more information about the product and its benefits, please visit https://www.bruxnightguard.com/products/dolopad-microwaveable-heating-pad-and-cold-therapy-pack.

About Brux Night Guard:

Brux Night Guard is a company dedicated to providing high-quality solutions for teeth grinding and clenching. Their flagship product, the Brux Night Guard, offers affordable and effective protection against the effects of bruxism. With the addition of the DoloPad, Brux Night Guard continues its commitment to improving the overall well-being of individuals suffering from teeth grinding and related discomfort.

https://www.BruxNightGuard.com

