More Than A Sponsor: Hisense Named VAR Screen Provider For UEFA EURO 2024™

SUWANEE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hisense, a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand ranked No. 2 globally for TV shipments from 2022 to Q1 2024, is marking its third successive partnership with UEFA European Championship™ and its debut as the Official VAR Screen Provider for UEFA EURO 2024™ this summer.

The introduction of Video Assisted Referee (VAR) technology has been one of the most significant changes in soccer in the last 50 years and has enhanced the accuracy and fairness of in-match decisions. This year’s tournament also marks the first time UEFA has authorized sponsor-provided products and equipment for use by professional referees. This recognition from UEFA, one of the world’s leading event organizations, is a testament to the excellence of Hisense’s display technology.

To meet the VAR standard, it is essential for display devices to deliver a high level of precision and unbeatable refresh rate, as sports viewing requires the ultimate display solution. Hisense, with its industry-leading technology in resolving picture trailing issues, independently developed an AI-empowered chipset which can identify and process real-time pixel-level images, guaranteeing that no details are overlooked.

The company’s catchphrase “NEVER SETTLE FOR NO. 2 GLOBALLY” was prominently displayed on the pitch-side LED boards throughout the tournaments, capturing the attention of audiences worldwide. Hisense has established itself as a leader in the display market, with its 100-inch TVs achieving a remarkable 56.4% share of global shipments in the first quarter of 2024. This impressive figure places Hisense at the top of the global rankings, as reported by the international market research firm Omdia.

Since the previous UEFA European Championship, Hisense has gradually evolved from being a brand sponsor to providing unparalleled technical support for the matches. Hisense’s selection as one of the tournament’s top sponsors serves as proof of the brand’s exceptional “User-Centric Technology” and commitment to “Ultimate Quality.”

About Hisense USA

Since 2001, Hisense USA Corporation, a subsidiary of Hisense Group, has been a leading provider of technology products, encompassing a diverse range of offerings such as televisions, Laser TVs and Cinemas, refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, air conditioners, and dehumidifiers. As the Official TV and Home Appliance Partner of the NBA and UEFA EURO 2024, the company places maximum emphasis on performance, quality, and value, leading to remarkable industry growth and a reputation for producing reliable, award-winning products. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 2 for TV shipments and No. 1 in the 100-inch TV category globally from 2022 to Q1 2024, a testament to the company’s commitment to superior product quality and the best user-centric experience.