Contact: Heather Tehan, (315) 793-2447

Release Date: June 27, 2024 State Department of Transportation to Host Public Information Meeting for Intersection Improvement Project on State Route 67 in City of Amsterdam, Montgomery County Open House Set for Tuesday, July 16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Amsterdam City Hall The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting on Tuesday, July 16, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. pertaining to a proposed intersection improvement project on State Route 67 in the City of Amsterdam, Montgomery County. The informal, open-house-style meeting will be held in the Amsterdam City Hall, at 61 Church Street, Amsterdam. The meeting is part of NYSDOT’s continuing effort to promote public engagement in the development of transportation projects. Attendees can view project plans, provide comments, and speak with NYSDOT representatives who will be available to answer individual questions and address concerns about the project. No formal presentation is planned. Currently in the preliminary design phase, the project is intended to enhance safety at intersection of State Route 67, Clizbe Avenue and Widow Susan Road, in the City of Amsterdam, by realigning the roadways, adding a new striped island and implementing other traffic calming measures. Construction expected to start in the spring of 2025. For further information, to submit written comments regarding this project or to request a sign language interpreter or assisted listening system or other accommodation at the meeting, please contact Brian Hoffmann, NYSDOT Regional Design Engineer, 207 Genesee Street, Utica, NY 13501, or call (315) 793-2429. About the Department of Transportation

