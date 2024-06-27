Agile Underwriting Solutions Inc. acquires Owl First dive LLP

Agile expands its footprint with acquisition in BC

Dartmouth, NS, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Underwriting Solutions Inc. has announced that it acquired Owl First Dive LLP (First Dive), a managing general agency specializing in scuba diving insurance. The acquisition, effective June 24, marks a significant milestone for Agile as it expands its portfolio of insurance offerings to better serve the needs of the growing scuba diving community.

Based in Vancouver, BC, First Dive is renowned as a leading multinational scuba insurance program. With a comprehensive range of insurance products tailored for the Recreational Scuba Diving Industry, First Dive provides extensive coverage for individuals, dive charter companies, and resorts.

Brett Graham, President of Agile, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "I’m thrilled to welcome First Dive to the Agile family. This acquisition supports Agile’s ongoing dedication to build scale and strengthen the managing general agent model to provide truly tailored, innovative, and competitive insurance solutions to North America. We look forward to working with their passionate team of employees to meet the demands of this rapidly expanding industry."

The scuba diving industry has experienced significant growth in recent years, with an increasing number of individuals and businesses seeking reliable insurance coverage. Agile's expanded portfolio, bolstered by the addition of First Dive, positions the company as a trusted partner for the scuba diving community, providing tailored insurance solutions to protect against potential risks and liabilities.

About Agile Underwriting Solutions

With more than 25 years of experience in the Canadian insurance market, Agile Underwriting Solutions is committed to helping brokers across the country build their businesses by finding coverage for hard to place residential, commercial, and niche specialty risks. For more information, please visit agileuw.ca.

