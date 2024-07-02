POWR2, GeniWatt Collaboration Brings More Battery Energy Storage Systems to France
Mohammed BITITI – POWR2 Sales Executive Europe / Alexandre Mahé – GeniWatt Low Carbon Business Manager – Eric Mouillé – GeniWatt Deputy General Manager / Frank Moyer – POWR2 Sales Director, Global Accounts
POWR2, a global leader in mobile battery energy storage solutions, announces a strategic partnership with GeniWatt, based in the Nantes region of France.BETHEL, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- POWR2, a global leader in mobile battery energy storage solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with GeniWatt, based in the Nantes region of France. GeniWatt specializes in delivering comprehensive power solutions and now offers POWR2's acclaimed POWRBANK battery energy storage systems for immediate distribution throughout France. The POWRBANK seamlessly integrates with diesel generators or renewable energy sources and provides hours of clean, silent energy. This solution helps enhance energy efficiency, reduce fuel consumption, lower CO2 emissions, and decrease maintenance costs in temporary power applications.
Established in 2011, GeniWatt has built a strong reputation for supplying power solutions across diverse sectors including banks and data centers, telecoms, hospitals and nursing homes, construction, offshore, agriculture, and marine industries. Their commitment to excellence and reliability aligns perfectly with POWR2’s mission to revolutionize energy storage worldwide.
POWR2 is dedicated to advancing temporary power solutions for industries such as equipment rental, construction, mining, events, and film/TV across more than 19 countries. With a strong commitment to innovation, POWR2 continuously leads advancements in mobile battery energy storage system (BESS) technology, providing solutions that enhance both profitability and sustainability.
The partnership with GeniWatt marks a significant step toward POWR2’s vision of a world powered by sustainable energy. By partnering with GeniWatt to distribute POWRBANK systems across France, POWR2 aims to meet the escalating demand for reliable and environmentally friendly power solutions in the region.
"GeniWatt exemplifies the thought leadership and industry expertise we look for in a partnership,” stated Hudson Nunn, VP of Corporate Strategy at POWR2. “We are confident that together, we can transform temporary power into more sustainable solutions across France.”
"We are pleased to represent the POWR2 brand in France, offering our customers a reliable, high-performance energy solution. GeniWatt supports its customers in the energy transition, and the POWR2 BESS, either on its own or combined with a genset and/or a renewable energy source, is a solution that will contribute to decarbonisation," says John Hegarty, General Manager at GeniWatt.
The POWRBANKs are now available in stock in France and ready for distribution. For further details, contact GeniWatt today.
ABOUT POWRBANK
The POWR2 POWRBANK is an award-winning battery energy storage system (BESS) for use in temporary power applications. The POWRBANK is safe, reliable, and emissions-free. The solution can be paired with renewable sources like solar and wind, the grid, and diesel generators. When used with a diesel generator, the POWRBANK can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 80% while providing less fuel usage, fewer maintenance cycles, and silent power. When paired with renewable energy sources, the POWRBANK can provide a 100% zero-emission solution. The POWRBANK can support variable loads and help eliminate issues caused by generator oversizing and extend the lifespan of generator assets.
The POWRBANK battery energy storage system is ideal for a range of temporary power applications, including construction, live events, agriculture, and remote areas.
ABOUT GENIWATT
GeniWatt, a FETIS Group company, specializes in providing power solutions to over 3,000 customers worldwide. GeniWatt is headquartered in Nantes and provides local support via 8 service offices distributed throughout France. Founded in 2011, GeniWatt is one of Europe's largest stockists of gensets and is dedicated to delivering reliable energy solutions tailored to meet the unique requirements of customers.
Visit Geniwatt.fr or join the conversation on our LinkedIn page.
ABOUT POWR2
POWR2 is a leading manufacturer of clean portable power solutions that help businesses meet their energy efficiency and sustainability goals. Innovative solutions from POWR2 drive profitability and sustainability with cutting-edge battery energy storage system technology. POWR2 is headquartered in Bethel, CT with distribution worldwide.
Visit POWR2.com or join the conversation on the POWR2 LinkedIn page, and let’s simplify sustainability.
