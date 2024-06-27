Amplifying Digital Presence in the Construction Industry - June 27, 2024
Peer-to-peer digital content sharing for construction and building professionalsSUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.
As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.
This week’s featured video by MegaBuilds examines the ambitious Legends Tower project in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown entertainment district. Planned by Matteson Capital and architecture firm AO, this 134-story, 1,907-foot skyscraper aims to become the tallest building in the U.S., surpassing One World Trade Center. Initial proposals emerged in December 2023, with a revised plan revealed in January 2024, emphasizing Oklahoma City’s economic growth potential. The $1.5 billion project secured financing by March 2024 and received zoning approval in June 2024, with only digital signage approval pending. Construction, starting with two towers and a Dream Hotel, is set to begin this summer.
This week's featured content includes a range of topical subjects:
• ConTech: Latest Trends and Innovations – No. 63
• Celebrating Excellence: 2024 Governor General’s Medals in Architecture
• Canadian Urban Institute Introduces Measuring Main Streets Platform
• IAPMO Proudly Supports 2024 National High-Performance Buildings Week
• Finalists Announced for the London Construction Awards 2024
• Sqwincher: Sustainable Hydration Programs That Work
• Upcoming Revizto Field Day Cities: Calgary & Quebec City
• ACG Announces 2024 Essential Cx Webinar Series
• MLITSD Inspections will start on July 2nd
• A Discussion with MBG’s Director of Finance
• Distech Controls Begins Expansion of Global Headquarters in Brossard
• From Hazards to Prevention: Safety in the Oil & Gas Industry
Stay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,300 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.
Arnie Gess
Construction Links Network
+1 403-589-4832
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube