Outdoor Edge Partners with Coloradans for Responsible Wildlife Management to Fight Colorado Anti-Hunting Initiative
EINPresswire.com/ -- Outdoor Edge, a leading designer and manufacturer of knives and tools for the outdoors, has joined forces with Coloradans for Responsible Wildlife Management (CRWM) to produce a limited edition knife aimed at supporting the fight against Colorado Ballot Initiative 91. This initiative seeks to ban the hunting of mountain lions and bobcats, posing a threat to the heritage and tradition of hunting.
“More and more often the sportsmen's community is constantly having to be nimble and adapt to the ever-changing landscape of defending the heritage and tradition of sport hunting and fishing, and in doing so the Coloradans for Responsible Wildlife Management (CRWM - (savethehuntcolorado.com) is proud to partner with Outdoor Edge by utilizing this Limited Edition ‘Save the Hunt’ knife to help build the much-needed coalition of businesses, organizations, entities, and individuals that are joining forces in laying the groundwork for defeating the impending hunting ban in Colorado,” said, Dan Gates CRWM Executive Director. “This attack is a direct assault on science-based Wildlife Management and the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation, and the demonstrated efforts of partnerships like CRWM and Outdoor Edge empower and embolden conservationists to join forces in defeating these ill-advised efforts to undermine over 125 years of solid science and management of Colorado’s 961 species of wildlife.”
The Limited Edition Save The Hunt Explorer VX1 is an everyday carry knife that boasts exceptional features. With a premium anodized aluminum side plate and all-steel vented liner construction, this knife is built to withstand the rigors of outdoor activities. The industry-leading S.A.P. (Spring Assist Pivot) technology ensures rapid and smooth deployment of the 3.0-inch razor-sharp Japanese 420J2 stainless steel blade. Outdoor Edge’s patented RazorSafe® System guarantees a knife that never needs sharpening, providing an unrivaled knife experience. The reversible deep-carry pocket clip also allows for convenient right or left-hand carry. The all-black limited edition knife showcases a unique mountain lion and the Save The Hunt logo etched on the handle.
Will Morgan, Outdoor Edge Director of Marketing and Product Management, emphasized the collective effort required to preserve the hunting heritage, stating, “The only way to preserve our hunting heritage is for all sportsmen, from individuals to businesses, to step up and take action. Outdoor Edge is proud to partner with CRMW in this fight. You can be sure this will not be the only time our company does so. The anti-hunters won’t stop, and neither will we.”
The Save the Hunt limited edition Explorer VX1 is available exclusively online at www.outdooredge.com for a retail price of $44.99. Fifty percent of all proceeds go directly to support CRWM and the Save the Hunt initiative. Supplies are limited. Customers are encouraged to order promptly to secure their limited edition knife and help support this critical fight.
About Outdoor Edge: Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Denver, Outdoor Edge is a leading designer and manufacturer of knives and tools. Outdoor Edge continues to innovate and develop revolutionary products for hunters, outdoor enthusiasts, handymen, and anyone who requires the very best knives and tools available for leisure, work, and everyday carry needs. The company prides itself in technology and innovation through its patented RazorSafe™ replaceable blade system, offering a variety of knife handles and blade profiles so you never have to sharpen your knife again, no matter the task. All knives and tools undergo extensive field testing in harsh, rugged environments, resulting in durable, long-lasting products that come with a lifetime guarantee. Outdoor Edge is a Revo Brands company.
About Revo Brands: Revo Brands is the parent company of enthusiast and mission-critical brands that drive growth through superior innovation, design, and marketing. Our brand portfolio features market-leading brands Real Avid and Outdoor Edge. Visit www.RevoBrands.com for more information.
Karen Lutto Leatherwood
