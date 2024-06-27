Turn your catch into tasty table fare with MDC’s Pond to Plate program July 13 in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) for an evening of tasty relaxation during a Pond to Plate program July 13 at Binder Lake in Jefferson City. The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Participants will get the chance to fish and later learn how to clean their catch. Staff will also have carp, catfish, and crappie for participants to sample. All equipment and food will be provided free of charge.

This program is geared for adults and families with children over the age of 10. A fishing permit is required.

Spots are limited and advanced registration is required at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/201132.

Questions about the Pond to Plate program can be emailed to MDC Community Education Assistance Lance Lewis at Lance.Lewis@mdc.mo.gov.

The program will be held at the Binder Lake boat ramp located at 1200 Binder Lake Road in Jefferson City.