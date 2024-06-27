Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,623 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,362 in the last 365 days.

Turn your catch into tasty table fare with MDC’s Pond to Plate program July 13 in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) for an evening of tasty relaxation during a Pond to Plate program July 13 at Binder Lake in Jefferson City. The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Participants will get the chance to fish and later learn how to clean their catch. Staff will also have carp, catfish, and crappie for participants to sample. All equipment and food will be provided free of charge. 

This program is geared for adults and families with children over the age of 10. A fishing permit is required. 

Spots are limited and advanced registration is required at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/201132.

Questions about the Pond to Plate program can be emailed to MDC Community Education Assistance Lance Lewis at Lance.Lewis@mdc.mo.gov.

The program will be held at the Binder Lake boat ramp located at 1200 Binder Lake Road in Jefferson City.

You just read:

Turn your catch into tasty table fare with MDC’s Pond to Plate program July 13 in Jefferson City

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more