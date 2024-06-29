Submit Release
New Addiction Treatment Center in Cape Town Offers Hope for Those Struggling with Addiction and Mental Health Issues

Holistic Approach and Expert Care at Cape Town's Latest Facility

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, June 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new addiction treatment center has opened its doors in the bustling city of Cape Town, offering a beacon of hope for people struggling with addiction and mental health issues. The center, named "Liberty Home," is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and a team of highly trained professionals who are dedicated to helping individuals overcome their struggles and lead a fulfilling life.

Liberty Home is not just your average primary care rehab. It also offers treatment for people with co-occurring mental health disorders, such as anxiety, depression, and PTSD. The center utilizes evidence-based modalities like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) to address the root causes of addiction and mental health issues. This holistic approach aims to provide people with the tools and skills they need to maintain long-term recovery and improve their overall well-being.

"We are thrilled to open Liberty Home in Cape Town and a comprehensive rehab program to people from all over the world," says Vincent Conlon, the founder of the center. "Our goal is to become a leader in the addiction treatment space within South Africa and provide a safe and supportive environment for people to heal and recover. We believe that everyone deserves a chance at a better life, and we are committed to helping our clients achieve that."

Liberty Home offers a range of programs, including residential treatment and aftercare support. With a team of experienced rehab professionals, Liberty Home is dedicated to providing personalized care and support to each individual who walks through its doors.

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction or mental health issues, Liberty is here to help. For more information about the center and its programs, please visit their website or contact them at www.libertyhome.com. Let Liberty Home be your haven for healing and recovery.

