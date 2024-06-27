Summer meal programs increase access to free healthy food options during summer break

More than 530 sites across Iowa serving students healthy meals and snacks this summer

DES MOINES -- The Iowa Department of Education today announced more than 530 sites are operating across Iowa this summer, serving free, nutritious meals to children across the state through summer meal programs. This year there are 124 new summer meal sites across the state, including 61 new sites recently awarded a competitive grant to open locations in areas not previously served.

Summer meal programs provide free meals and snacks to all children ages 18 and under at sites located in low-income areas and help increase access to healthy food options during the summer break. With more than 530 meal sites in Iowa, and additional sites in the approval process, children and youth will have access to meals within their local and nearby communities at a variety of locations, including schools, churches, community centers, parks, libraries and camps.

Families can find their local summer meal site through the following three options:

“These summer meal programs help ensure children in low-income areas who rely on school meals during the school year don’t go hungry during the summer months,” said Kala Shipley, bureau chief for nutrition and health services at the Iowa Department of Education. “Last summer, more than 1.6 million meals and snacks were served to children through the Summer Food Service Program and Seamless Summer Option site sponsors, and we are excited to support even more children with meal sites in previously underserved areas.”

The Summer Food Service Program and Seamless Summer Option are funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and are administered by the Iowa Department of Education. School districts and local organizations manage and operate the meal sites located throughout the state.

These summer meal programs, which were recently expanded in previously unserved areas by Iowa’s Summer Meal Expansion Grant, help ensure children continue to receive nutritious snacks and meals during summer break from school, when they do not have access to school breakfast or lunch.

Meals are provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Additional information for the Summer Food Service Program and Summer Seamless Option are found on the Department’s website.

