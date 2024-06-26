What: Regional Consultation on Multisectoral Nutrition Policy Framework for Eastern and Central Africa, and Workshop on Continental Nutrition Accountability Scorecard (CNAS)

Who: Government of Uganda, African Union Commission, African Development Bank’s African Leaders for Nutrition, and UNICEF Uganda.

When: 2-5 July 2024

Where: Kampala, Uganda

The African Union Commission (AUC) and the African Development Bank’s African Leaders for Nutrition (ALN) in collaboration with partners will host a capacity-building workshop on the digital platform of the Continental Nutrition Accountability Scorecard for Eastern and Central African Regions (CNAS) from 4-5 July 2024 in Kampala, Uganda. The workshop will follow a consultation on 2 and 3 of July on the development of the multisectoral nutrition policy framework. The consultation process will involve in-depth discussions on key questions around multisectoral nutrition interventions and the enabling environment for their implementation, including financing aspects aligned to Financing Targets.

Participants at the knowledge-sharing event on the digital version of the CNAS will discuss their experience using nutrition data and scorecards to promote accountability among African countries and to standardize data analysis approaches in developing nutrition reports.

Endorsed by the AU, the CNAS promotes the use of data in decision-making to address malnutrition and aims to improve accountability for addressing malnutrition in Africa by supporting political leaders to monitor progress towards achieving global and regional nutrition targets. Since its inception, the CNAS has been crucial in shaping reports on malnutrition in Africa, guiding policy formulation, advocating for increased investments in nutrition, and tracking countries' progress toward achieving nutrition targets set under the Malabo Declaration, the World Health Assembly, and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The scorecard was developed and launched in 2019 by ALN in conjunction with the AUC. The expectation is that the AU member states use its data to assess progress made toward meeting national, continental, and global targets on nutrition, and to hold leaders accountable. Regional economic communities can also use the CNAS to inform annual nutrition reports.

The joint meeting will identify areas and interventions to prioritize in developing a robust Multisectoral Nutrition Policy Framework, and build the capacity of nutrition experts from AU member states in Eastern and Central Africa on the use of the CNAS. By fostering collaboration among key stakeholders, promoting evidence-based decision-making, and identifying innovative investments, we aim to accelerate progress towards eliminating malnutrition in Africa.

Participating representatives from 23 Eastern and Central African States will include nutrition focal points from the regional bureaus of statistics, health, and relevant sectors.

Through unified efforts, we can build a foundation for productive human capital and ensure a healthier future for all Africans.