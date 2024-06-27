Dr. Marlene Carson Unveils New Memoir, 'PIMPED - From Trafficked to Triumphant'
Dr. Marlene Carson's New Book "Pimped: From Trafficked to Triumphant" Empowers Advocates and Volunteers with 12 Essential Steps to Support Victims
"Pimped: From Trafficked to Triumphant" is more than just a book; it is a rallying cry for justice, a roadmap for empowerment, and a testament to the resilience of the human spirit.”BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Marlene Carson, renowned author, coach, and advocate, unveils her latest literary masterpiece, "Pimped: From Trafficked to Triumphant." This gripping memoir chronicles Dr. Carson's journey of survival and resilience and offers invaluable insights and practical guidance for those dedicated to combating human trafficking.
— Dr. Marlene Carson
As the Chair of the U.S. Advisory Council on Trafficking (2023-2024), Dr. Marlene brings unparalleled expertise and firsthand experience to the forefront of the anti-trafficking movement. Her unwavering commitment to justice and empowerment has earned her widespread acclaim and recognition.
In "Pimped: From Trafficked to Triumphant," Dr. Carson shares her harrowing experience of exploitation and abuse, offering readers a rare glimpse into the dark underworld of human trafficking. She sheds light on the issue's complexities through candid storytelling and poignant reflection while inspiring hope and resilience.
What sets this book apart is its unique focus on actionable steps for advocates and volunteers. Dr. Marlene outlines twelve essential strategies for supporting trafficking victims, drawing from her extensive background as a survivor and her tenure as the Founder of Black Leaders Against Trafficking. These practical insights empower readers to make a tangible difference in the lives of survivors and contribute to the broader fight against exploitation.
However, Dr. Marlene’s most proud contribution lies in her role as the founder and president of Redeemed Publishing and Media Group. Through this innovative enterprise, she has amplified the voices of survivors, sharing their stories of resilience and redemption with the world. In doing so, Dr. Carson has sparked a global conversation about the urgent need for change and shattered the stigma surrounding trafficking victims and survivors.
"Pimped: From Trafficked to Triumphant" is more than just a book; it is a rallying cry for justice, a roadmap for empowerment, and a testament to the resilience of the human spirit. Dr. Marlene Carson's powerful narrative will leave an indelible mark on readers, inspiring them to join the fight against human trafficking and stand in solidarity with survivors everywhere.
Dr. Marlene Carson can be contacted at
Email: marlene@marlenecarson.com.
Reuben Wanjala
LEEDS PRESS CORP
+1 323-230-0062
email us here