Adamowicz Award for the promotion of freedom, solidarity and equality – apply by 31 October 

The Mayor Paweł Adamowicz Prize 2024 for courage and excellence in the promotion of freedom, solidarity and equality invites international organisations to nominate a candidate for the prize by 31 October.

The nominee – a person or organisation – can be from any country in the world and must actively combat intolerance, hate speech and xenophobia.

Nominees may be proposed by the​ members of the European Committee of the Regions, any city or regional council, as well as by international organisations with strong engagement and relevant expertise in the fields of the Award.

The award honours the life and example of Paweł Adamowicz, Mayor of Gdańsk from 1998 until his murder on 13 January 2019. His murder was preceded by an upsurge of hate speech directed against him.

The establishment of this Award is also in recognition of everyone who works with courage and integrity against intolerance, radicalisation, hate speech, oppression and xenophobia, and those who work to promote equal opportunities, social integration and fundamental rights.

The deadline for submitting nominations is 31 October 2024.

Last year, a Special mention of the Jury was granted to Alla Myronova, mayor of Inhulka, in Ukraine, for her courageous stand in favour of her community, especially during the Russian occupation.

In 2022, the jury decided to give a special mention to Oleksandr Babich, Mayor of Hola Prystan in the south of Ukraine, who has been held captive since March 2022 for trying to protect his local community.

