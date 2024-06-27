House of Europe: grants for Ukrainian residencies – deadline is 30 June 

The EU-supported Ukrainian non-governmental organisation (NGO) ‘House of Europe’ invites organisers of Ukrainian art residencies to apply for a grant programme.

The grant allows spending of USD 1,500 on corporate events and trips, education and strategy sessions, language courses, legal consultations, software, psychological support, facilitation, and mentoring.

The grant is offered by Zapravka in cooperation with The Ukrainian Museum in New York. Run by the House of Europe, the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation, and the Ukrainian Institute, Zapravka integrates Ukrainian art residencies into the international context.

The call is open to teams that have 2+ years of experience in organising art residencies and are officially registered in Ukraine.

The deadline for applications is 30 June.

