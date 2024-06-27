EU4Youth IV: three-day capacity building training for youth CSOs held in Ternopil, Ukraine

On 24-26 June, a three-day training for representatives of youth civil society organizations took place in Ternopil, Ukraine. This event aimed to enhance the competencies of participants in working with youth during the wartime and post-war periods.

The event brought together 30 young individuals from across Ukraine, all new members of youth CSOs. Throughout the three days, the participants engaged in various activities and sessions that provided a comprehensive understanding of the youth policy in Ukraine and the ways for CSOs to conduct their activities more efficiently. The participants also learned strategies for effective communication with authorities to build sustainable partnerships.

The training was organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine in collaboration with the Ternopil Regional Military Administration with the support of the ‘EU4Youth IV: Youth Engagement and Empowerment’ project, co-funded by the European Union and German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ)