Premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae meets Free State Office of the Premier staff

The Premier of the Free State, MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae, met and addressed officials of the Office of the Premier at the Bram Fischer Building in Bloemfontein, on 27 June 2024. The Premier emphasized the urgent need for a renewed path of a dedicated public service, spearheaded by selfless, noble public servants, as government commences the work of the 7th administration of government, coinciding with democratic South Africa’s celebration of 30 years of democracy, partnership and growth.

The Premier stressed the importance of creativity, hard work, and collective effort to combating the triple challenges of poverty, unemployment, and inequality. "As we embark on this new journey, I implore you to remember that we are not just public servants, but patriotic citizens tasked with building a united, democratic, non-sexist, nonracial, and prosperous South Africa. Let us work together to deliver quality services to our people and make the Free State a beacon of hope and excellence," said Premier Letshoha-Mathae.

The Premier emphasized participatory democracy, urging public servants to take an active role in addressing societal issues. She furthermore, reiterated her administration's commitment to providing prudent oversight, overseeing and coordinating the delivery of quality services, leveraging on the District Development Model (DDM) for integrated development.

The Premier also stressed the importance of empowering the previously disadvantaged, women and the youth, in building a capable developmental state that prioritizes the needs of the people. The Premier, moreover, emphasized a zero-tolerance approach towards maladministration, unethical practices, and laziness of officials.

The Premier maintained that the preoccupation of government, moving forward, should be that of ensuring public servants are held accountable and that the state is responsive to the plight of the people. Premier Letsoha-Mathae expressed the need for a collective approach towards arresting the worrying trends of Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) in the province, and South Africa in general.

