Historic Sweep of Women Star Among the Pictures in Sloane Street Auctions’ July 3 Sale
Grand portrait of Queen Anne of Denmark leads the way with hopes of £30,000, as female figures dominate across the agesDEVON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A portrait of Queen Anne of Denmark – wife of James I and mother of Charles I – leads an exceptional catalogue of paintings of women in Sloane Street Auctions on July 3.
The sale also highlights the work of women artists going back to the 16th century, as well as offering a painting by the outstanding French Baroque painter Nicolas Poussin.
Anne of Denmark (1574-1619), who was Queen of Scotland as well as of England, became a major patron of the arts and established her own personal court as a leading figure of the Jacobean age.
The portrait at Sloane Street Auctions is by Paul Van Somer (1577-1621), a Flemish artist who became a leading court painter to James I. Presented in an unusual early carved and gilded frame, it is similar to – though grander than – Somer’s portrait of Anne in the National Gallery.
Depicted in her finery and exceptionally bejewelled, this 36¼ x 30¾in framed oil on canvas view of the Queen in all her pomp is expected to fetch £20,000-30,000.
Unknown sitter of exceptional wealth
From the Circle of George Chinnery (1774-1852) comes an exotic Portrait of a Lady of exceptional wealth and courtly grandeur. Another oil on canvas, at 32½ x 26¾in, it shows a glamorous Eastern lady with multi-coloured feather headdress, dressed in silks and adorned with strings of pearls and emeralds. It carries hopes of £20,000-40,000.
Lavinia Fontana (1552-1614) was an Italian Mannerist painter famed for her portraits and considered to be the first female career artist in Western Europe. From the Circle of Lavinia Fontana comes a Portrait of a courtly lady, possibly the Infanta Isabella Clara Eugenia, Archduchess of Austria (1566-1633), who became Sovereign of the Netherlands during its golden age. As with the portrait of Queen Anne, the figure here is richly dressed and sumptuously bejewelled, as well as being a commanding presence. The 26¾ x 20¼in oil on canvas has an estimate of £8,000-12,000.
A Veneto Constantinople School Portrait of a Sultana, dating to c.1720, depicts an unidentified, ermine-clad woman of regal disposition painted in oil on canvas that should sell for £10,000-15,000, while Portrait of Sarah Siddons (1755-1831), a 35 x 30in oil on canvas portrait of the leading actress of the 18th century by Thomas Beach (1738-1806) – a student of Sir Joshua Reynolds – is imbued with great depth of character with its black-clad figure against a dark background. The framed oil on canvas has a guide of £4,000-6,000.
One of the most captivating depictions of women in the sale comes from the Studio of Sir Joshua Reynolds (1723-1792). A Study for Three Ladies adorning a Term of Hymen, it constitutes a smaller study of the uppermost figure in Reynolds’ signature work in the Tate collection. The 41¾ x 36½in framed oil on canvas is pitched at £3,000-5,000.
Other notable depictions of women in the sale include Portrait of a lady with flowers and a feathered hat, a very striking 37 x 28in oil on canvas attributed to Edmond Brock (1882-1952), at £3,000-5,000; a framed, signed, titled and dated Portrait of Victoria Marjorie Harriet Paget, Marchioness of Anglesey (1883-1946) in pastel on paper measuring 24 x 21½in, from 1921, consigned by a descendant of the sitter, at £600-800; and Charles Conder’s (1868-1909) Portrait of Mrs Cecil Lawson, the artist’s sister-in-law, a charming fin-de-siècle framed charcoal on paper bust of a woman in a large hat. At 13 x 10½in, it is priced at £400-600.
The Marchioness of Anglesey, a writer and illustrator in her own right, is also remembered for commissioning the artist Rex Whistler to decorate her country house, Plas Newydd, with extensive trompe l’oeil murals.
c.1532 portrait of Henry VIII and Theseus depicted by Nicolas Poussin
Among the pictures of male figures in this sale is an English School c.1532. Portrait of King Henry VIII (1491-1547). Painted in oil on panel and inscribed in Latin top left: ANNO AETATIS SUE XLI (in the 41st year of his age), the 21 x 17½in picture is expected to make £8,000-12,000.
Theseus Rediscovering His Father’s Sword, a 40 x 49in oil on canvas by Nicolas Poussin (1594-1665) and Jean Lemaire (1598-1659), has an estimate of £20,000-40,000, while
A wonderful 18¾ x 24¼in oil on panel sketch of jockeys at the start of a race, signed A.J. Munnings and attributed to Sir Alfred Munnings (1878-1959), the leading member of the Newlyn School of Artists, should sell for £3,000-5,000.
“We are delighted with this catalogue, which shows clearly just how important a part women played in politics, history and the arts from early on,” said Sloane Street’s Daniel Hunt.
“To cap it all we have the personal collection of Gaia Servadio (1938-2021), an Italian writer of distinction, who achieved fame with the outstanding success of her first book while still in her twenties.
“This is exactly the range and quality of items that used to be offered by Christie’s South Kensington before it closed, and we are happy to don that mantle. Indeed, not only have several of our clients already pointed that out, but we are also delighted to work with Hugh Edmeades, Christie’s South Kensington’s former chairman, as our auctioneer on the rostrum.”
Live online bidding is available via Sloane Street Auctions’ website at www.sloanestreetauctions.com
For further information contact info@lucasfieldmedia.com Tel 07968 952850
The auction is now on view
Images courtesy of Sloane Street Auctions
About Sloane Street Auctions
Sloane Street Auctions was founded by Mr Daniel Hunt after spending over 30 years as a high-profile gallery owner and dealer, based at his galleries in Lower Sloane Street, London. Daniel Hunt's intimate knowledge of the upper tiers of the art and antique sectors throughout millennia, from BC to 2022, provides Sloane Street Auctions with unprecedented access to private collections worldwide and the best of access to specific expertise.
Sloane Street Auctions' primary objective is to work with both our buyers and sellers to provide the art market access to the rarest objects and art - from Classical Antiquities, Icons and Old Masters, right through to the YBAs and beyond.
Sloane Street Auctions takes great pleasure in dealing with people. We aim to provide a seamless and pleasant service, whether buying or selling. Our vision is to unearth the world's greatest treasures and to match them with the world's greatest collectors, whether an occasional buyer or a seasoned connoisseur. Sloane Street Auctions prides itself in providing the highest level of client service and discretion.
With Daniel's contacts spanning over 40 countries worldwide, accumulated over a lifetime in the industry, Sloane Street Auctions empowers our community of connoisseurs and collectors to acquire and consign the greatest of fine art and objects at a highly competitive rate.
With Daniel Hunt's expertise in curating some of the most renowned private collections worldwide, Sloane Street Auctions has the ability to source a wide variety of extraordinary pieces. Sloane Street Auctions' concentrates on, but is not limited to, Old Master Drawings and Paintings, European Furniture and Works of Art, Impressionist Art, Modern and Contemporary Art, Photography and Private Sales.
Julia Macquisten
Lucas Field Media
+44 7968 952850
info@lucasfieldmedia.com