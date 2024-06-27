Government Communications leads Government Exhibition Day, 28 Jun

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) will host the annual Government Exhibition Day on Friday, June 28 at Morena Hall in Mahikeng, in the Northwest province. The purpose of the event is to bring together government departments and stakeholders to highlight and offer necessary services and programs to the public.

Since 2015, the Government Exhibition Days have been an annual event organized by the GCIS. Through these days, more than 5,000 people have benefited from government support, services, and assistance. Numerous departments and stakeholders, including Home Affairs, Social Development, SARS, and Health, have contributed to the provision of these services.

Members of the media wishing to attend and cover are invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 28 June 2024

Time: 9:00am

Venue: Morena Hall, Mahikeng, Northwest Province

Enquires:

Mr Eugene Mametse

Cell: 073 106 9685

E-mail: eugene@gcis.gov.za

