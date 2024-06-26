Submit Release
Visit by Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Masna, Ambassador-At-Large, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Darussalam, 26 to 28 June 2024

Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Masna, Ambassador-at-Large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Darussalam, will visit Singapore from 26 to 28 June 2024 at the invitation of Senior Minister of State (SMS), Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of National Development, Sim Ann.

 

Her Royal Highness is visiting to commemorate the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Brunei. Her Royal Highness and SMS Sim will attend a reception organised by the Brunei High Commission in Singapore on 27 June 2024, where they will launch a special logo to mark the 40th anniversary milestone.

 

Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Education and for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman will host Her Royal Highness to lunch on 28 June 2024.

 

Her Royal Highness’ visit maintains the strong momentum of high-level exchanges between Singapore and Brunei and underscores our shared commitment to further deepening the special relationship for mutual benefit of our peoples in the years to come.

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

26 JUNE 2024

