Dialysis Market Size to Surpass US$ 170.4 Billion by 2032 | Industry CAGR of 4.3%

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐇𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬), 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 (𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐬), 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 (𝐈𝐧-𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". The global dialysis market size reached US$ 115.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 170.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

● 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬:

Diabetes and hypertension are two of the most common causes of chronic kidney disease (CKD). Prolonged uncontrolled high blood sugar levels in diabetes and high blood pressure in hypertension can damage the kidneys over time, leading to CKD. As the prevalence of diabetes and hypertension is rising across the globe, the demand for dialysis treatment is also increasing among affected individuals. Moreover, for many individuals with diabetes or hypertension-related CKD, the condition may progress to end-stage renal disease (ESRD), where the kidneys are no longer able to function adequately to sustain life. Dialysis becomes necessary for individuals with ESRD to filter waste products and excess fluid from their blood, essentially performing the function of the failed kidneys.

● 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

Modern dialysis machines incorporate advanced features, such as computerized monitoring systems, touchscreen interfaces, and automated processes for precise control of treatment parameters. These improvements enhance treatment accuracy, efficiency, and safety, resulting in better outcomes for patients. Furthermore, technological innovations are leading to the development of wearable and portable dialysis devices that offer greater flexibility and convenience for patients. These devices allow for more frequent or continuous dialysis treatments at home or on-the-go, thereby reducing the need for frequent hospital visits and improving quality of life.

● 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞:

High healthcare expenditure allows for the expansion and upgrading of dialysis infrastructure, including the establishment of new dialysis centers, renovation of existing facilities, and investment in state-of-the-art equipment and technology. This expansion increases the accessibility of dialysis services to a larger population, thereby supporting the market growth. In addition, high healthcare expenditure enables healthcare systems to invest in initiatives to improve access to dialysis care for underserved populations, including rural communities and low-income individuals. This involves subsidies for dialysis treatment, reimbursement programs, and mobile dialysis units to reach remote areas where access to healthcare services is limited.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

● Asahi Kasei Corporation

● B. Braun Melsungen AG

● Baxter International Inc.

● Becton Dickinson and Company

● DaVita Inc.

● Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

● JMS Co. Ltd.

● Medtronic plc

● Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

● NIPRO Corporation

● Satellite Healthcare Inc.

● Toray Industries Inc.

𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

● Hemodialysis

● Conventional Hemodialysis

● Short Daily Hemodialysis

● Nocturnal Hemodialysis

● Peritoneal Dialysis

● Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

● Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)

Hemodialysis represents the largest segment due to its effectiveness in treating end-stage renal disease (ESRD), a condition affecting millions worldwide.

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬:

● Services

● Equipment

● Dialysis Machines

● Water Treatment Systems

● Others

● Consumables

● Dialyzers

● Catheters

● Others

● Dialysis Drugs

Services account for the majority of the market share as the complexity of dialysis procedures necessitates specialized medical expertise and equipment.

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

● In-center Dialysis

● Home Dialysis

In-center dialysis holds the biggest market share owing to its reliability, accessibility, and quality of care.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

● North America (United States, Canada)

● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

● Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

● Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

● Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the dialysis market on account of advanced healthcare infrastructure and a high prevalence of chronic kidney diseases (CKD).

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The growing utilization of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven algorithms and machine learning (ML) techniques in dialysis treatment to optimize treatment parameters, predict patient outcomes, and identify early signs of complications. AI-powered decision support systems can analyze large volumes of patient data to generate actionable insights and personalized treatment recommendations, leading to more precise and individualized care.

Additionally, 3D printing technology is revolutionizing the production of dialysis equipment and components, allowing for the creation of customized solutions tailored as per individual patient needs. Personalized dialysis catheters, vascular access devices, and other accessories can improve patient comfort, reduce complications, and enhance treatment efficacy.

