Dialysis Market Size to Surpass US$ 170.4 Billion by 2032 | Industry CAGR of 4.3%

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "๐ƒ๐ข๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐›๐ฒ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž (๐‡๐ž๐ฆ๐จ๐๐ข๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ, ๐๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐จ๐ง๐ž๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ข๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ), ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐’๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ (๐’๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ, ๐„๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ, ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฆ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ, ๐ƒ๐ข๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ ๐ฌ), ๐„๐ง๐ ๐”๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ (๐ˆ๐ง-๐œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐ƒ๐ข๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ, ๐‡๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐ƒ๐ข๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ), ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ". The global dialysis market size reached US$ 115.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 170.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during 2024-2032.

๐ ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐€๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ƒ๐ข๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ:

โ— ๐‘๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ข๐š๐›๐ž๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‡๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‘๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ:

Diabetes and hypertension are two of the most common causes of chronic kidney disease (CKD). Prolonged uncontrolled high blood sugar levels in diabetes and high blood pressure in hypertension can damage the kidneys over time, leading to CKD. As the prevalence of diabetes and hypertension is rising across the globe, the demand for dialysis treatment is also increasing among affected individuals. Moreover, for many individuals with diabetes or hypertension-related CKD, the condition may progress to end-stage renal disease (ESRD), where the kidneys are no longer able to function adequately to sustain life. Dialysis becomes necessary for individuals with ESRD to filter waste products and excess fluid from their blood, essentially performing the function of the failed kidneys.

โ— ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐๐ฏ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ:

Modern dialysis machines incorporate advanced features, such as computerized monitoring systems, touchscreen interfaces, and automated processes for precise control of treatment parameters. These improvements enhance treatment accuracy, efficiency, and safety, resulting in better outcomes for patients. Furthermore, technological innovations are leading to the development of wearable and portable dialysis devices that offer greater flexibility and convenience for patients. These devices allow for more frequent or continuous dialysis treatments at home or on-the-go, thereby reducing the need for frequent hospital visits and improving quality of life.

โ— ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐ง๐๐ข๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž:

High healthcare expenditure allows for the expansion and upgrading of dialysis infrastructure, including the establishment of new dialysis centers, renovation of existing facilities, and investment in state-of-the-art equipment and technology. This expansion increases the accessibility of dialysis services to a larger population, thereby supporting the market growth. In addition, high healthcare expenditure enables healthcare systems to invest in initiatives to improve access to dialysis care for underserved populations, including rural communities and low-income individuals. This involves subsidies for dialysis treatment, reimbursement programs, and mobile dialysis units to reach remote areas where access to healthcare services is limited.

๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ข๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ:

โ— Asahi Kasei Corporation

โ— B. Braun Melsungen AG

โ— Baxter International Inc.

โ— Becton Dickinson and Company

โ— DaVita Inc.

โ— Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

โ— JMS Co. Ltd.

โ— Medtronic plc

โ— Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

โ— NIPRO Corporation

โ— Satellite Healthcare Inc.

โ— Toray Industries Inc.

๐ƒ๐ข๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

๐๐ฒ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:

โ— Hemodialysis

โ— Conventional Hemodialysis

โ— Short Daily Hemodialysis

โ— Nocturnal Hemodialysis

โ— Peritoneal Dialysis

โ— Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

โ— Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)

Hemodialysis represents the largest segment due to its effectiveness in treating end-stage renal disease (ESRD), a condition affecting millions worldwide.

๐๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐’๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ:

โ— Services

โ— Equipment

โ— Dialysis Machines

โ— Water Treatment Systems

โ— Others

โ— Consumables

โ— Dialyzers

โ— Catheters

โ— Others

โ— Dialysis Drugs

Services account for the majority of the market share as the complexity of dialysis procedures necessitates specialized medical expertise and equipment.

๐๐ฒ ๐„๐ง๐ ๐”๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ:

โ— In-center Dialysis

โ— Home Dialysis

In-center dialysis holds the biggest market share owing to its reliability, accessibility, and quality of care.

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ:

โ— North America (United States, Canada)

โ— Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

โ— Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

โ— Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

โ— Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the dialysis market on account of advanced healthcare infrastructure and a high prevalence of chronic kidney diseases (CKD).

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ข๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ:

The growing utilization of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven algorithms and machine learning (ML) techniques in dialysis treatment to optimize treatment parameters, predict patient outcomes, and identify early signs of complications. AI-powered decision support systems can analyze large volumes of patient data to generate actionable insights and personalized treatment recommendations, leading to more precise and individualized care.

Additionally, 3D printing technology is revolutionizing the production of dialysis equipment and components, allowing for the creation of customized solutions tailored as per individual patient needs. Personalized dialysis catheters, vascular access devices, and other accessories can improve patient comfort, reduce complications, and enhance treatment efficacy.

