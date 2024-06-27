World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants to host charity dinner in Kyiv, Ukraine

World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants Restaurant BEEF Kyiv, Ukraine Timon Michiels Carcasse, Belgium

World's Best Steak Chefs unite for a unique 4-hands Charity Dinner event in Kyiv this September! Join & support Ukraine!

We are supporting Ukraine and are pleased to showcase not only the culinary excellence of Carcasse and BEEF but also the spirit of generosity and resilience that defines this fantastic country” — Ekkehard Knobelspies, CEO & Founder

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants, the prestigious global ranking authority, is excited to announce a special charity dinner event in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Scheduled for 11. and 12. September 2024, this unique culinary gathering will feature a collaboration between two of the world's top steak destinations: Restaurant Carcasse from Belgium, currently ranked No. 5 of the World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants, led by renowned chef and co-owner Timon Michiels, and Kyiv’s Restaurant BEEF, which holds the No. 68 spot, operated by esteemed restaurateur Ruslan Shibaev.



The event, aimed at supporting local communities and charitable causes in Ukraine, will donate all proceeds from the dinner. "We are supporting Ukraine and are pleased to have this opportunity to showcase not only the culinary excellence of Carcasse and BEEF but also the spirit of generosity and resilience that defines this fantastic country," said Ekkehard Knobelspies, founder of World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants.

Guests can anticipate an extraordinary menu, crafted jointly by Chef Timon Michiels and Chef Kseniia Amber, which will showcase the best of both their culinary worlds. This two-nights-only event will not only highlight their expertise in steak cooking but also celebrate the rich culinary traditions of Ukraine.

Tickets for the charity dinner will be available starting July 2024, with a limited number of seats to ensure an intimate and memorable experience. All food enthusiasts and philanthropists are invited to join in this celebration of fine dining and communal support.

For more information on the event and ticket purchases, please send DM @worldbeststeakrestaurants or email at hello@worldbeststeaks.com

About World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants: World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants is an annual ranking that celebrates the top steak restaurants around the globe. This ranking is typically compiled by food critics, culinary experts, who act as steak ambassadors, aiming to highlight the best steak restaurants from around the world.

The list serves as a guide for steak enthusiasts looking for exceptional dining experiences around the world, celebrating restaurants that excel in preparing and serving steak. It often includes both well-established names and newer establishments, providing insights into trends in steak preparation and dining.

