Shopkhoj Launches New Mobile Site to Revolutionize Shopping Experience in India

Shopkhoj Spotlights the Rich Diversity of Indian textiles, jewellery & Handicrafts

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shopkhoj, the #1 India shopping Guide,(https://www.shopkhoj.com/) has recently announced the launch of its new mobile site. This innovative platform aims to make shopping for textiles, clothing, jewellery, and handicrafts in seven major Indian cities - Delhi, Jaipur, Chennai, (https://www.shopkhoj.com/chennai) Bangalore, (https://www.shopkhoj.com/bangalore).Kolkata, Pondicherry, and Mumbai – easier, more helpful and convenient for shoppers. Some of the key features of the revamped website include

· Easy to use maps that tie into Google Maps allowing for a seamless and familiar user experience in locating areas of shopping, as well as individual shops

· Reviews and recommendations from local experts that provide relevant knowledge to help make decisions

· City-wide high-level maps that show shops that carry what shoppers are looking for, allowing users to optimize their shopping experience (https://www.shopkhoj.com/jaipur)

While the increasing popularity of online shopping cannot be denied, consumers still look for live shopping experiences – going to a mall, (https://www.shopkhoj.com/delhi/malls-in-delhi)combining shopping with dining out, visiting historic landmarks,(https://www.shopkhoj.com/markets-in-jaipur/amber-fort/) etc. Shoppers may go online to specific sites, or shop for standard merchandise when time and convenience becomes an issue. For those shoppers looking to find the best shops to visit in the cities of India, Shopkhoj recognized the need for a comprehensive guide that showcases these places.



The new mobile site features relevant maps that provide shoppers with a visual representation of the shopping areas in each city. This will help them navigate through the bustling streets and find the best deals without any hassle. By providing zoomable maps of specific shops as well as city-wide birds-eye views, including landmarks and other information (such as nearby historic places to visit, etc.) the site makes planning easier. https://www.shopkhoj.com/pondicherry/markets-in-pondicherry

"We are excited to introduce our new mobile site, which we believe will revolutionize the shopping experience in India," said the founder of Shopkhoj. "Our team has worked tirelessly to curate a list of the best shopping destinations in each city, and the addition of maps will make it easier for shoppers to find their way around. We hope to make shopping in India a more enjoyable and stress-free experience for both locals and tourists."

Shopkhoj's new mobile site also features reviews and recommendations from local experts, making it a one-stop-shop for all shopping needs. Whether it's traditional sarees in Chennai( https://www.shopkhoj.com/clothing/kanjivaram-silk-sarees/)or exquisite jewellery in Jaipur, (https://www.shopkhoj.com/jewellery/polki-jewellery/) Shopkhoj has got it all covered. In addition, coded city-wide maps allow the user to know where to find what they are looking for, including where to go to optimize shopping experiences. For example, the maps display where one can find jewelry as well as handicrafts, or textiles as well as accessories.



Further, blogs on shopping in historic places such as Johari Bazar in Jaipur, Chandini Chowk in Delhi ,New Market in Kolkata (https://www.shopkhoj.com/markets-in-kolkata/new-market/)or Auroville in Pondicherry bring the historical angle and nostalgia shopping. The site is user-friendly and can be accessed on any mobile device, making it convenient for shoppers on the go.

With its new mobile site, Shopkhoj is set to become the go-to destination for anyone looking to shop in India. The team behind this innovative platform is committed to providing shoppers with the best shopping experience and will continue to update the site with new and exciting features. Visit the new mobile site today and discover the best places to shop in India!

About Shopkhoj

India is a shopper’s paradise offering a wealth of products and an incredible range to choose from. In other words, be it the most traditional jewellery to go with your Kanjeevaram saree, or that perfect lamp to enhance your home, India has it all. For instance, each of India’s 29 States and 7 Union Territories has its unique offering of textiles and clothing, jewellery, and handicrafts. As a matter of fact, it can be overwhelming to navigate all that India has to offer.

For instance, knowing where to shop for specific products requires skill, inside knowledge and most importantly, the time. Luckily, we have that! Gathered over decades of shopping in India, we provide local knowledge on over 1000+ Shops, Markets and Malls. We currently have information on 7 different cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pondicherry, and Jaipur). In other words, we help you to find the best shops even before you set out shopping.