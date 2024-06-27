Vegan Dog Food Global Market 2024 To Reach $27.03 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 11.5%

Vegan Dog Food Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Vegan Dog Food Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs -The Business Research Company” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vegan dog food market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $15.64 billion in 2023 to $17.51 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to health advantages of vegan dog food, growth of organic pet food and expansion of online sales channels, environmental concerns and sustainability.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The vegan dog food market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $27.03 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing pet population, popularity of human diets with less or no animal meat, greater empathy and consciousness among dog owners.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global vegan dog food market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13755&type=smp

Growth driver of the vegan dog food market

The growing pet population is expected to propel the growth of the vegan dog food market. Pet population refers to the number of domesticated animals kept as pets within a specific area or population. Vegan dog foods are often lower in fat and calories than traditional meat-based diets and also offer a sustainable, allergy-friendly, and potentially healthier dietary option for dogs. This can be beneficial for dogs that need to manage their weight or have specific dietary requirements to support conditions such as obesity.

Make your report purchase here and explore the whole industry's data as well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vegan-dog-food-global-market-report

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the vegan dog food market include Nestlé Purina PetCare Company, Pedigree Pet Foods, Royal Canin, Natural Balance Pet Foods Inc., Real Pet Food Company, Nutro Products Inc., Wild Earth, Halo Pets, Petcurean, Yarrah, Zuke's, Open Farm Pet, V-dog, Benevo, Amì Planet Srl, Antos B.V.

Major companies operating in the vegan dog food market are focused on developing innovative products, such as dry dog food, to increase their profitability in the market. Vegan dry dog food is a canine diet composed primarily of non-animal ingredients, such as grains, vegetables, and legumes, excluding meat as the primary protein source.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Dry Food, Wet food, Treats, Other Products

2) By Age Group: Adults, Senior, Puppies

3) By Packaging Type: Pouches, Bags, Folding cartons, Tubs And Cups, Can, Bottles And jars

4) By Distribution Channel: Store-Based Retailing, Online Retailers

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading the Market

Europe was the largest region in the vegan dog food market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of vegan dog food.

Vegan Dog Food Market Definition

Vegan dog food refers to the segment of the pet food industry that focuses on producing and selling dog food products that are entirely plant-based and free from animal-derived ingredients. Vegan dog food is designed to provide a nutritionally balanced diet for dogs without using any meat, dairy, or other animal products.

Vegan Dog Food Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Vegan Dog Food Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on vegan dog food market size, vegan dog food market drivers and trends, vegan dog food market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The vegan dog food market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Vegan Cosmetics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vegan-cosmetics-global-market-report

Vegan Baking Ingredients Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vegan-baking-ingredients-global-market-report

Vegan Food Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vegan-food-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293