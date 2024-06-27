Wholesale Accent Furniture Supplier Butler Specialty Offers Exclusive Products Program for Retailers

The Chicago-based accent furniture company’s program offers customized accent furniture solutions, enhancing retailer differentiation in competitive markets.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Butler Specialty Company, a leading provider of accent furniture in the United States and Canada, today announced the launch of its Exclusive Products Program for retailers. This innovative initiative aims to help furniture retailers distinguish their product offerings in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

The Exclusive Products Program allows retailers to collaborate with Butler Specialty Company in designing and sourcing a wide array of unique accent furniture pieces. These products are guaranteed to stand out from competitors' offerings, providing retailers with a significant edge in attracting and converting customers.

"In today's market, product differentiation is crucial for retailers' success," said Mr. David Bergman, CEO of Butler Specialty. "Our Exclusive Products Program empowers retailers to offer truly unique pieces that resonate with their target consumers and have high perceived value."

There are several benefits to participating in the Exclusive Products Program. Retailers can:

• Differentiate themselves from the competition by offering unique products that are not available anywhere else.

• Increase sales and profits by offering products that are in high demand.

• Build brand loyalty by offering products that their customers can't find anywhere else.

• Improve their margins by working directly with a manufacturer.

Retailers participating in the program can expect Butler Specialty to handle inventory ownership and fulfillment, drop-shipping products directly to customers after sale. This arrangement minimizes inventory risk for retailers while ensuring prompt delivery to end consumers.

The Exclusive Products Program is available to customers who commit to an initial minimum order quantity (MOQ) of 100 pieces. Interested retailers can visit Butler Specialty’s website to complete an online form and initiate the process.

With 94 years of experience in the accent furniture industry, Butler Specialty brings a wealth of expertise to this new program. The company's commitment to quality, style, and affordability has been a cornerstone of its operations since 1930.

Butler Specialty serves retailers throughout the United States and Canada, offering a broad assortment of premium accent furniture for living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms, and outdoor spaces. The company's product line features a wide range of wood grains, colors, and styles, with new additions introduced monthly.

Retailers interested in distinguishing their product offerings and benefiting from Butler Specialty's Exclusive Products Program are encouraged to get started by completing the online form on the company's website. For more information, visit the company website or call (773) 221-1200.

###

About Butler Specialty Company

Since 1930, Butler Specialty Company has created the broadest line of accent furniture in America. Fast forward to today and our line still offers a broad assortment, with the same focus on quality craftsmanship, value, and innovative design. We offer a wide range of premium wood grains, colors, and styles and add products to our assortment every month. Explore our product line and register to become a customer of ours today!

Contact Details:

8200 S. South Chicago Ave.

Chicago, IL 60617

(773) 221-1200

Note to Editors:

• Butler Specialty Company is a leading wholesaler of accent furniture in the United States and Canada.

• The company offers a broad assortment of accent furniture, including items for living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms, and outdoor spaces.

• Butler Specialty Company has been a trusted name in the furniture industry for nearly a century. Its rattan bar stool collections are designed to meet the needs of modern families, offering durability, easy maintenance, and stylish designs.

• Butler Specialty Company is known for its use of high-quality materials and its ability to bring new products to market quickly.

• The company also offers product development services, helping customers bring their furniture ideas to life.

End of Press Release.