Forthright Properties Announces Brand New Rental Apartments in Winnipeg’s New Community of Westport

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forthright Properties, a leading provider of modern and affordable rental housing in Winnipeg, Manitoba, is proud to announce the grand opening of ‘The Edge at Westport’, stylish and amenity-filled apartments.

The Edge at Westport offers residents the opportunity to live in the heart of Winnipeg's newest and most exciting community. Westport is a vibrant neighbourhood boasting a wide range of amenities, including the highly anticipated arrival of a brand new Costco location. Residents will also enjoy proximity to Red River Exhibition Park, Assiniboia Downs, Bell MTS IcePlex, John Blumberg Park, and much more.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the incredible growth and development happening in Westport," says Ms. Sarah Taggar, Marketing Manager at Forthright Properties. "The Edge at Westport offers residents a chance to live in a beautiful and convenient location, with all the amenities they could ask for."

Forthright Properties is renowned for its innovative, functional designs, ensuring every resident enjoys a clean, attractive, and safe place to call home. ‘The Edge’ offers a variety of suite features that cater to modern lifestyles, including:

• Modern bright open concept layouts

• Large kitchen island with built-in dual sink and dishwasher

• Full-size stainless steel kitchen appliances

• Large closets and select suites with spacious walk-in closets

• In-suite laundry and spacious balconies

• Air conditioning and individual ventilation systems with dehumidifiers

• Above ground and EV parking available

The Edge at Westport goes beyond just offering stylish suites. Residents can enjoy a variety of on-site amenities, including a private basketball court and playground, perfect for families and those who enjoy spending time outdoors.

Residents have consistently praised Forthright Properties for their exceptional service and attention to detail. Steph C., a resident, shared, "Moved into a unit about 14 months ago and have loved it ever since. Had some issues with the unit when we moved in but the maintenance staff dealt with it within hours. The management team is excellent, very professional, and will reply promptly to emails or calls. They are also very understanding and accommodating to our needs. The unit itself feels very durable and built sturdy. Overall, very happy, 5-stars!"

Paul Licerio, another satisfied resident, added, "Their team has been very good to me and my wife when we were renting at West Acres Properties in West St Paul. Anything that we needed related to maintenance or complaints; they've assisted us right away."

Nic Mundey, a recent tenant, commented on the application process, stating, "Excellent people to work with. The application process was effective and efficient. Communication via email and text was timely and accurate. Young man who toured us through the property on Blumberg Trail was very friendly and helpful. Excellent property with well-appointed units. A pleasure to work with. Thank you."

To learn more about "The Edge" at Westport and to schedule a tour of the show suite, please call +1(204) 222-8582 or visit the Forthright Properties website at https://www.forthrightproperties.ca/. Don't miss out on this opportunity to be a part of Winnipeg's newest and most exciting community!

About Forthright Properties

Forthright Properties (https://www.forthrightproperties.ca/), established in 2011 and headquartered in Navin, Manitoba, is a family-owned, professionally managed company dedicated to providing modern, affordable housing. With a rapidly growing portfolio of properties, Forthright is committed to delivering fresh, innovative, and functional design in all of its suites. The company serves residents in Winnipeg and within a 60 km radius, ensuring everyone has a clean, attractive, and safe place to call home.

Note to Editors

• High-resolution images of The Edge at Westport are available upon request.

• For media inquiries, please contact Ms. Sarah Taggar, Marketing Manager at Forthright Properties.