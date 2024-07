SioResin’s Water-Based High-Temperature Silicone Resin Emulsion Formulate Coatings for 200~1000℃ Applications

Water-Based High-Temperature Silicone Resin Emulsion

Innovative, Eco-Friendly Solution Gains Global Acclaim for Versatile Applications and Superior Performance

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SioResin has announced the launch of Silicone Resin SiO-715 , a groundbreaking water-based high-temperature silicone resin emulsion. This new product is set to redefine environmental safety and performance standards in the coatings industry.Innovative and Eco-Friendly SolutionSilicone Resin SiO-715 addresses the growing market demand for ultra-high-temperature resistant coatings while prioritizing environmental sustainability. Unlike traditional solvent-based silicone resins that rely on harmful substances like toluene and xylene, SiO-715 is completely water-based. This formulation significantly reduces VOC emissions and minimizes health risks for operators.Product detail: https://www.sioresin.com/silicone-resin/sio-715-high-temperature-resistance-silicone-resin.html Key Features and Benefits1. Outstanding high-temperature resistance (up to 200~1000℃)2. Excellent Water Dilution Capability: SiO-715 offers outstanding water dilution, low odor, and is free from hazardous solvents, ensuring compliance with stringent environmental regulations.3. Superior Stability: This resin emulsion maintains excellent stability under high-speed dispersion, heat storage, centrifugation, and dilution. It is resistant to acids and bases, making it versatile for various applications.4. Exceptional Film-Forming Properties: SiO-715 quickly surface dries at room temperature, providing excellent wetting and leveling properties. When fully cured, the coating film demonstrates remarkable thermal stability, weather resistance, and salt spray resistance.5. Robust Performance: The fully cured coating film exhibits good hardness, toughness, abrasion resistance, impact resistance, and chemical resistance, making it ideal for high-temperature and demanding environments.Global Acclaim and Versatile ApplicationsSince its launch, Silicone Resin SiO-715 has received positive feedback from customers across China, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Its applications are diverse, including high-temperature-resistant water-based coatings for household appliances, cookware, stoves, fireplaces, ovens, kilns, automotive exhaust systems, and more. Additionally, it is suitable for weather-resistant and anti-corrosive outdoor metal coatings, water-based insulating coatings for electronic components, and heavy-duty anti-corrosive applications.Comprehensive Application Solutions and FormulationsSioResin offers four tailored application solutions and formulations for SiO-715:1. High-Temperature Ceramic Glass Coating Water-Based2. High-Temperature Graphene Silicone Resin Coating3. High Temperature Insulation Coating Formulation4. Water-Based High-Temperature Resistance Silicone Resin CoatingsThese solutions enhance the versatility and effectiveness of SiO-715, catering to a wide range of industry needs.Technical SpecificationsAppearance: Milky white liquid with a bluish tintpH Value: 8-9Solid Content: 45-50%Kinematic Viscosity: 20-100 CpDensity: 1.02-1.11 kg/lOptimal Curing ConditionsFor the best performance, it is recommended to fully cure SiO-715 coatings at 200-280℃ for 10-60 minutes. Optimal results are achieved at 220℃ for 30 minutes or 280℃ for 10 minutes, ensuring superior salt spray and chemical resistance.CEO Martin Zhang's Statement"We are thrilled to introduce SiO-715 to the global market. This product represents our commitment to innovation and sustainability," said Martin Zhang, CEO of SioResin. "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a solution that not only meets the high-performance demands of our customers but also aligns with our environmental goals. We believe SiO-715 will make a significant impact in various industries, and we look forward to seeing its widespread adoption."Commitment to Quality and InnovationSioResin is dedicated to advancing material science with innovative solutions that meet market demands while adhering to the highest environmental and safety standards. SiO-715 is a testament to this commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability.About SioResinSioResin (Guangzhou SIO New Materials Co,. Ltd) is a leading new materials supplier specializing in the production and export of high-quality silicone-based products, including the versatile Water-based Polyurethane Resin, Water-based acrylic Resin, Water-based UV resin and Water-based silicone resin, etc. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, the company has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses across various industries worldwide.More information: https://www.sioresin.com/index.html Products: https://www.sioresin.com/silicone-resin.html ### SIORESIN CONTACT:Mia LeeSioResin+86- 13037222576sales@sioresin.com###