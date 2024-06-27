Parliament invites members of the media to apply for accreditation to cover 2024 Opening of Parliament Address

Parliament cordially invites and encourages members of the media to apply for accreditation to cover the 2024 Opening of Parliament Address (OPA).

Following the inauguration of the President of the Republic of South Africa and the successful first sittings of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces, Parliament is now finalising preparations for the 2024 OPA.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in consultation with the Speaker of the National Assembly (NA), Ms Thoko Didiza and the Chairperson of the NCOP, Ms Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane, will set the date for the Opening of Parliament Address (OPA). The President convenes the OPA in accordance with Section 84 of the Constitution, which empowers him to summon Parliament for an extraordinary sitting to conduct special business. The venue for the OPA has not yet been decided and will be confirmed in due course.

According to the new joint rules of Parliament, the Opening of Parliament Address (OPA) is now distinct from the State of the Nation Address (SONA). The OPA occurs once every five years, immediately after national and provincial elections. It serves as a platform for the newly elected State President to outline the new administration's vision and priorities and symbolises the official opening and functioning of the new five-year term of Parliament.

In contrast, the SONA is held annually in February. Its purpose is to outline the government's plans and priorities for the year and report on the state of the nation. It is important not to confuse the two addresses, as they serve different functions and occur at different intervals.

Members of the media wishing to cover the 2024 Opening of Parliament must apply online with the following https://www.parliament.gov.za/media

The closing date for applications is Wednesday, 03 July at 17:00.

Information required includes:

Full name as it appears on the identity document

ID/passport number

Name of the media organisation and media group

Designation (writer, photographer)

If a freelancer, indicate under which media organisation you are applying accreditation for (compulsory).

If a media analyst, indicate under which media organisation you are applying accreditation for (compulsory).

If a service provider, indicate under which media organisation are you applying accreditation for (compulsory) and what services will you be supplying.

Email address, telephone number, and mobile phone number

Media requesting to broadcast from the venue of the Opening of Parliament (which will be a parliamentary precinct) must also provide the following additional information:

Make and registration number(s) of vehicle(s) needed for broadcast

Service provider clearance certificates for proposed temporary broadcast-related structures

Other equipment

Date and time of arrival and departure

For assistance with media accreditation, please contact Manelisi Ntsodo at: mntsodo@parliament.gov.za or 081 716 2021 or Mlindi Mpindi at: Mmpindi@parliament.gov.za or 081 716 7329

Enquiries: Moloto Mothapo