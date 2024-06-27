Submit Release
Electoral Commission on voter registration for municipal ward by-elections on 14 August 2024

Voter registration will be held this weekend for seven (7) municipal ward by-elections scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 14 August 2024.

Voting stations will be open on Saturday, 29 June 2024, and Sunday, 30 June 2024, from 08h00 to 17h00 to allow all eligible voters to register and for current voters to check their registration details and to provide/update address details where necessary.

Voters should take their identity document (ID) with them – either a green barcoded ID book, a smartcard ID, or a valid Temporary ID Certificate. They will also need to complete their physical home address on registration or provide sufficient particularities of their place of residence. Documented proof of address (e.g. a municipal account) is not required. 

Voters may also check and update their details at their local (municipal) Electoral Commission (IEC) office on weekdays during office hours.

Voters are reminded that it is a criminal offence to register and vote in a ward in which they are not ordinarily resident.

By- elections will be held in the following wards: 

Eastern Cape

•    Ward 01 in Kou-Kamma Municipality – EC109, with 3 380 registered voters, which became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number    Voting Station Details
10420018    MULTIPURPOSE CENTRE MISGUND
10420029    KRAKEELRIVIER COMMUNITY HALL
10420030    PROEFPLAAS HALL

•    Ward 18 in Mnquma Municipality – EC122, with 3 951 registered voters, which became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number    Voting Station Details
10700019    NQAMAKWE TOWN HALL
10810662    NONTLOKO  JUNIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL
10910292    TUNGA JUNIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL
10910315    NQAMAKWE JUNIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL
10910326    MEKENI JUNIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL
10910359    MPAHLENI JUNIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL
10910360    GOVAN JUNIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL
10910674    EZIFLATINI JUNIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL
10910753    LOWER NQAMAKWE JUNIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL
10910966    VUKUKANYE JUNIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL

•    Ward 12 in Intsika Yethu Municipality – EC135, with 3 606 registered voters, which became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number    Voting Station Details
11080033    SABATA SENIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL
11080044    ZWELIXOLILE JUNIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL
11080055    GXOJENI/KAULELE HALL
11080370    KWABABA JUNIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL
11080392    MAIN JUNIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL
11080628    NGOJINI JUNIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL

 

