Electoral Commission on voter registration for municipal ward by-elections on 14 August 2024

Voter registration will be held this weekend for seven (7) municipal ward by-elections scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 14 August 2024.

Voting stations will be open on Saturday, 29 June 2024, and Sunday, 30 June 2024, from 08h00 to 17h00 to allow all eligible voters to register and for current voters to check their registration details and to provide/update address details where necessary.

Voters should take their identity document (ID) with them – either a green barcoded ID book, a smartcard ID, or a valid Temporary ID Certificate. They will also need to complete their physical home address on registration or provide sufficient particularities of their place of residence. Documented proof of address (e.g. a municipal account) is not required.

Voters may also check and update their details at their local (municipal) Electoral Commission (IEC) office on weekdays during office hours.

Voters are reminded that it is a criminal offence to register and vote in a ward in which they are not ordinarily resident.

By- elections will be held in the following wards:

Eastern Cape

• Ward 01 in Kou-Kamma Municipality – EC109, with 3 380 registered voters, which became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number Voting Station Details

10420018 MULTIPURPOSE CENTRE MISGUND

10420029 KRAKEELRIVIER COMMUNITY HALL

10420030 PROEFPLAAS HALL

• Ward 18 in Mnquma Municipality – EC122, with 3 951 registered voters, which became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number Voting Station Details

10700019 NQAMAKWE TOWN HALL

10810662 NONTLOKO JUNIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL

10910292 TUNGA JUNIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL

10910315 NQAMAKWE JUNIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL

10910326 MEKENI JUNIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL

10910359 MPAHLENI JUNIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL

10910360 GOVAN JUNIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL

10910674 EZIFLATINI JUNIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL

10910753 LOWER NQAMAKWE JUNIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL

10910966 VUKUKANYE JUNIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL

• Ward 12 in Intsika Yethu Municipality – EC135, with 3 606 registered voters, which became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number Voting Station Details

11080033 SABATA SENIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL

11080044 ZWELIXOLILE JUNIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL

11080055 GXOJENI/KAULELE HALL

11080370 KWABABA JUNIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL

11080392 MAIN JUNIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL

11080628 NGOJINI JUNIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL