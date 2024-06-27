Pinnannousu by Jussi Angesleva Wins Gold in A' Installation Design Awards
Jussi Angesleva's Robotic Ice Sculpture Performance Pinnannousu Recognized for Excellence in Installation DesignCOMO, CO, ITALY, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of installation design, has announced Pinnannousu by Jussi Angesleva as the recipient of the Gold A' Design Award in the Installation Design category. This remarkable achievement highlights the exceptional quality and innovation of Pinnannousu, a robotic ice sculpture performance that stands out as a groundbreaking work in the field of installation design.
Pinnannousu's recognition by the A' Design Award underscores its relevance and impact within the installation industry. By seamlessly integrating advanced technologies such as industrial robotics and computational design, Pinnannousu pushes the boundaries of what is possible in installation art. This award not only validates the innovative approach taken by Jussi Angesleva but also serves as an inspiration for designers and artists worldwide to explore new frontiers in interactive and immersive installations.
Pinnannousu is a captivating installation that combines the ephemeral beauty of melting ice with the precision of robotic technology. An industrial robot equipped with a drill and flashlight meticulously carves a large ice block into a computational lens, which refracts a spotlight to project the ominous warning "+2â??" on the wall. This thought-provoking juxtaposition of high-tech optimism and the urgent metaphorical message of climate change creates a powerful and immersive experience for viewers.
The Gold A' Design Award for Pinnannousu is a testament to Jussi Angesleva's visionary approach and exceptional skill in creating impactful installation art. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects and collaborations that continue to push the boundaries of interactive and experiential design. As Pinnannousu gains global acclaim, it serves as a catalyst for further innovation and exploration within the installation design community, encouraging designers to tackle pressing societal challenges through their work.
Interested parties may learn more about Pinnannousu and its creators at:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=158890
About Jussi Angesleva
Jussi Ã?ngeslevÃ¤ is an internationally recognized artist, designer, and professor with over 20 years of experience in spatial media and interactivity. His works, spanning large-scale installations, narrative media in exhibitions, and critical thinking on the impact of emerging technology on society, exist at the intersection of art, design, and technology. Through his tangible creations, Jussi aims to make the public think, encouraging them to see the beauty, challenges, and dangers of new technologies as they proliferate in society.
About Golden A' Design Award
The Gold A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that demonstrate exceptional innovation and significant impact within their respective categories. Recipients of this award are noted for their visionary approach, technical proficiency, and ability to advance the boundaries of art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. Winning the Gold A' Design Award is an immensely important achievement that showcases the designer's skill, creativity, and potential to shape the future of their field.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to advance society through the power of good design, the A' Design Award celebrates remarkable achievements across various industries, showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage. By honoring the creative minds behind these innovations, the award aims to inspire a worldwide appreciation for the principles of good design, driving a cycle of inspiration and advancement. The competition welcomes entries from all countries and is organized in multiple categories, making it an essential platform for designers and brands to demonstrate their skills and make their mark in their respective fields.
Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:
https://installationaward.com
