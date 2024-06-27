CodePay achieves a new milestone with EMV Level-3 certification from Fiserv and TSYS
CodePay achieves a new milestone with EMV Level-3 certification from Fiserv and TSYS for advanced payment integration and orchestrationNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodePay Inc., a pioneering leader in integrated payment solutions, proudly announces its successful attainment of EMV Level 3 certification with both Fiserv and TSYS. This pivotal achievement underscores CodePay’s dedication to delivering secure, reliable, and seamless payment solutions tailored to diverse business needs.
The CodePay Register payment application, operating on its state-of-the-art payment devices and connected with CodePay’s cloud-based, omni-channel global payment gateway, is now certified with Fiserv Rapid Connect and TSYS Multipass platforms.
CodePay’s Payments-as-a-Service (PaaS) Solution Lineup
All CodePay payment terminals operate on a unified EMV kernel, facilitating the swift introduction of new payment devices and extending these certifications to upcoming models.
Compared to other integrated payment solutions on the market, CodePay’s turnkey solution integrates multiple payment channels, accommodating the preferences and usage habits of merchants across various industries for ‘card-present’, ‘card-not-present’, and mobile-wallet transactions, thereby offering more flexible choices. Additionally, it boasts high scalability. Clients can leverage CodePay’s CodePilot developer portal to seamlessly integrate payment capabilities into their existing and future software and hardware solutions.
An advanced AI tool is embedded to assist clients in navigating CodePay’s developer documentation, payment and IoT APIs, and unified SDK. “With these new payment certifications, independent software vendors (ISVs), payment service providers (PSPs), and enterprise merchants in the United States can now leverage CodePay’s innovative product line, incorporating secure and integrated payment processing into their solutions,” said Jon Hsu, CEO of CodePay Inc. “By prioritizing the needs of software developers in our product design, this milestone demonstrates our unwavering commitment to enhancing payment security, efficiency, and integration for our clients.”
The CodePay PaaS solution supports standalone operations as well as integrated and semi-integrated payment processing, where both the retailer’s POS application and CodePay’s payment application can run on the same device, or on separate devices while communicating over cloud or local connections. This flexibility allows for seamless and secure payment processing,reducing our clients’ PCI-DSS burden.
About CodePay Inc.
Founded in 2023, CodePay Inc. is at the forefront of payment innovation, providing integrated and scalable payment solutions. By leveraging advanced technology and strategic partnerships, CodePay aims to transform payment processing for ISVs, PSPs, and enterprise merchants, ensuring secure and efficient transactions across various industries.
