Global Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Growth Overview For 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) market has experienced significant growth, with a valuation of $0.87 billion in 2023 expected to increase to $0.98 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. It will grow to $1.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. This growth is attributed to heightened disease awareness, increased global healthcare expenditure, strategic healthcare sector collaborations, and government initiatives promoting liver health.

Increasing Smoking Rates Propel Market Growth

The rise in smoking rates globally is anticipated to drive further growth in the primary biliary cholangitis market. Smoking is a well-established risk factor for liver diseases, including PBC, prompting more individuals to seek medical attention for related issues.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the PBC market, such as Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Merck And Co. Inc., are actively developing innovative treatments, including orphan drugs like obeticholic acid (OCA) combined with bezafibrates, aimed at gaining market exclusivity and improving treatment outcomes.

For instance, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received FDA orphan drug designation for the combination of OCA and bezafibrate in May 2023, highlighting advancements in PBC treatment.

Market Segments

The primary biliary cholangitis market is segmented based on:

• Treatment Type: Drugs, Liver Transplantation

• Diagnosis: Imaging Tests, MRE, MRCP, Ultrasound, Blood Tests, Cholesterol Test, Antibody Tests, Liver Tests, Other Diagnoses

• End-Users: Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Other End-Users

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America dominated the PBC market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Detailed regional dynamics and growth opportunities can be explored in the comprehensive report.

